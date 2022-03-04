U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

Konsolidator releases self-onboarding

Konsolidator A/S
·2 min read
  • KONSOL.CO
Konsolidator A/S
Konsolidator A/S

Press release no 4-2022

Søborg, March 4, 2022


Konsolidator releases self-onboarding

Konsolidator, the leading financial consolidation company, announced today, that self-onboarding has been added to optimize and strengthen the user journey. Self-onboarding will make it possible to scale the onboarding process, and in addition, self-onboarding is an important next step towards enabling free trial, which Konsolidator will launch in H2 2022.

In line with the 3-year growth strategy, Konsolidator is now ready to offer self-onboarding supported by a help center with video tutorials and guides that ensure customers move seamlessly and quickly through the process.


Self-onboarding resonates well with cloud ERP users
The self-onboarding resonates well with Konsolidator's cloud ERP integrations - Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Fortnox, Visma e-conomic, and Microsoft Business Central 365. The integrations simplify the onboarding process making it possible for smaller groups to self-onboard by using video tutorials and Konsolidator's support help center. In this way, customers can do self-onboarding from anywhere and anytime, corresponding with the increasing demand for flexibility in time planning.

Preparing for a growing demand globally
From a business perspective, self-onboarding ensures faster onboarding without hiring more employees. It eliminates potential bottlenecks in the 1:1 onboarding process and the barriers of different time zones that are otherwise likely to delay the onboarding. With self-onboarding, Konsolidator® becomes, if not the first, then one of the first consolidation software globally that offers fast and intuitive self-onboarding. Customers can continue choosing a managed onboarding, which larger groups are expected to demand.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove comments:
"Simplicity has always been a core value for us, and this goes for our onboarding as well. And for two reasons. First of all, a simple and intuitive onboarding allows the customers to do it themselves, which allows them to get started sooner and get to know the product's value sooner. And secondly, self-onboarding makes our business model more scalable, contributing to higher and faster customer conversion rates."

Later in H2, 2022 Konsolidator will release free trails to enable users of cloud ERP systems to onboard and try Konsolidator® in a free trial period. In combination, these releases significantly increase the time-to-value of the software and the affordability, especially of the lower customer segment due to scarcity of resources.


Contacts


About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment


