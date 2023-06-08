Konsortium Transnasional Berhad's (KLSE:KTB) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.9x in the Transportation industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Konsortium Transnasional Berhad's (KLSE:KTB) P/S ratio, which comes in at about the same. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Has Konsortium Transnasional Berhad Performed Recently?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Konsortium Transnasional Berhad as its revenue has been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the share price, and thus the P/S ratio, from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Konsortium Transnasional Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Konsortium Transnasional Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 166% gain to the company's top line. Still, revenue has fallen 4.9% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 22% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that Konsortium Transnasional Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

The fact that Konsortium Transnasional Berhad currently trades at a P/S on par with the rest of the industry is surprising to us since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term, all while the industry is set to grow. Even though it matches the industry, we're uncomfortable with the current P/S ratio, as this dismal revenue performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Konsortium Transnasional Berhad (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

