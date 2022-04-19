Konstantino Ghertsos Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Hunter Technology Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Konstantino Ghertsos (the “Acquiror”) announces that he has, directly and indirectly, acquired 6,816,872 common shares of Hunter Technology Corp. (“Hunter” or the “Company”) by way of a private share purchase, which was carried out privately (the “Transaction”). The 6,816,872 common shares were purchased for consideration of approximately $8.52 or $0.000001 per common share.



Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror did not hold any securities of Hunter. Immediately following the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror holds, directly and indirectly, an aggregate of 6,816,872 common shares of Hunter, representing 15.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Hunter.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional common shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of Hunter (collectively, “Securities”) in the open market or otherwise, and it reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Hunter and other relevant factors.

The Acquiror’s contact address is Leoforos Dimarchou Aggelou Metaxa 43, 16674 Gyfada, Athens, Greece.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Konstantino Ghertsos in connection with the Transaction is available under Hunter’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This press release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Dr. Ghertsos, please contact:

Konstantinos Ghertsos

Leoforos Dimarchou Aggelou Metaxa 43,

16674 Gyfada, Athens, Greece

Telephone: +30 694 6076189



