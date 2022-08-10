Konstantinos Fakiolas Named Business Development Manager for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group Europe

Cryogenic Industries

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Konstantinos Fakiolas has been named Business Development Manager for the Group’s Cryogenic Pumps Unit.



Kostas is a Naval Architect & Marine Engineer, MSc, MBA, graduate from the National Technical University of Athens Greece, with 24 years of specialization in ship technological applications involving LNG systems, environmental technologies, renewables and energy efficiency.

He has been working closely with Technology providers for their marine business development, while extensively engaged with Asian Shipyards for new building and existing ship upgrade contract negotiations and project management.

Throughout his career he has been occupied as a ship designer, ship surveyor for flag administrations, newbuilding field supervisor, newbuilding contracts project manager, international sales director and business development partner for technology providers acting on global scale.

In this role, he will be managing and implementing a global business development strategy toward growing and expanding Nikkiso Clean Energy products portfolio, solutions and services in the marine market segment. This strategy includes increasing competitiveness and applicability in marine projects, product development and management, and strategic collaboration with industrial partners. Kostas will be based in Europe and will be reporting directly to Mike Wells, Technical Sales Manager, Business Development, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Pumps Unit.

“Konstantinos' extensive experience, contacts, industry and market knowledge will be instrumental in developing new opportunities in the Marine market and better serving our customers,” according to Ole Jensen, Vice President, NCEIG Europe.

With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.NikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Quigley

+1.951.383.3314

aquigley@cryoind.com



