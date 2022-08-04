U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,154.71
    -0.46 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,769.87
    -42.63 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,702.31
    +34.15 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.21
    -2.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.34
    -1.32 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    +16.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    19.96
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0194
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7140
    -0.0340 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2110
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5390
    -0.2920 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,077.77
    -220.07 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.68
    -2.95 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,456.00
    +10.32 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Kontempo lands fresh capital amid the boom for B2B BNPL

Kyle Wiggers
·5 min read

Kontempo, a startup offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) and interest-free installment plans to business-to-business (B2B) customers, today announced that it raised a $30 million seed round in a mix of equity ($6.5 million) and debt ($25 million). CEO and co-founder Matthew Meehan tells TechCrunch that the new cash will be used to hire staff, grow Kontempo's merchant network and further develop the technology underlying its platform.

While BNPL has gotten a lot of play in the consumer market, with giants like Klarna, Afterpay and Affirm doing their best to corner it, alternative, installment-based payment plans have been slower to penetrate the traditionally conservative enterprise. While most B2B purchases and procurements are spread out over time (e.g, net 30-day terms), the deals aren't structured in the way consumer-style BNPL plans typically are. High processing fees are frequently involved, with 35% of businesses in an Ardent Partners survey reporting that it costs $8 to process a single supplier payment. And delays are frequent. A separate report found that it takes an average of 30 days to complete a payment and that 47% of suppliers are paid late for their products or services.

Meehan says he and Kontempo's other co-founders, Antonia Marino and Kwesi Steele, saw an opportunity to address these challenges in a single platform.

"Three important insights garnered from our prior work formed the basis of the rationale for starting Kontempo," Meehan told TechCrunch in an email interview. "Most companies selling to small- and medium-sized businesses need to offer point of sale financing, or 'net terms,' to be competitive. Moreover, there are currently no viable options to outsource this function. Lastly, fast and flexible payment terms at the point of sale lead to higher average order values and higher overall sales -- much like with BNPL in the consumer segment."

Meehan was previously an analyst at Morgan Stanley and an associate at Lehman Brothers before becoming the VP of Latin America trading at Merrill Lynch. Marino was a senior regional operations manager at Uber in Mexico City, while Steele was a senior sales manager at Google.

Kontempo allows sales teams to approve credit for offline or online purchases with net terms of 30, 60, or 90 days. Alternatively or in addition, enterprises can use Kontempo's API to deploy a BNPL option at checkout that doesn't require a credit card or bank account information.

Meehan says that, to mitigate risk, Kontempo captures data from merchant partners to feed an algorithm that determines creditworthiness. The algorithm -- which takes into account a range of factors that Meehan declined to reveal -- allows Kontempo to reach a broader segment of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are typically rejected for credit.

"Kontempo sees an opportunity with its BNPL product to increase the use of digital payments in the B2B space, boost sales for both online and offline distributors and suppliers to SMEs, and be an early mover in building critical payments infrastructure for the still small but fast growing B2B ecommerce market," Meehan said. "Kontempo is a pioneer in this space where suppliers themselves are the primary providers of point-of-sale finance to SMEs. We have created the technology that allows for suppliers to outsource this function."

The question is whether there's a strong appetite in B2B for the products that Kontempo's selling. To some extent, invoice factoring platforms solve the problem Kontempo purports to solve -- guaranteeing payments -- by providing a substantial cash advance to suppliers. With invoice factoring, a supplier sells its unpaid invoices to a factoring company (for a fee) and receives an advance in return (usually around 90%), while the remaining value is paid by the factoring company to the supplier once the buyer pays the invoice (plus a fee) to the factoring company.

But Meehan makes the case that factoring doesn't provide the "instant, point-of-sale financing" that BNPL can. "They are a post-transaction liquidity solution," he said, referring to factoring platforms. "As for credit cards, they can solve for similar pain points, but they're typically not used by SMEs to fund inventory purchases because credit limits are low and interest rates are so high."

Expansion by Kontempo's competitors would suggest that this is true. Funding Circle, a fintech lender to SMEs, began offering a BNPL program called FlexiPay to business customers after a successful pilot. Berlin-based Billie, another B2B BNPL vendor, is valued at over half a billion dollars and recently secured funding from Klarna and Chinese tech giant Tencent. Smaller entrants in the sector with sizable funding rounds under their belts include Playter, Hokodo, Mondu and Tranch.

In fact, while consumer-focused BNPL startups have seen their valuations slashed and stock prices plummet in recent months, investors are largely bullish on B2B BNPL as a product category -- risk of payer insolvencies aside. As a recent CNBC piece notes, BNPL services are proving especially popular with SMEs, which are feeling the pinch from rising inflation.

As for the prevalence of paper checks in B2B, Meehan admits it's a tough problem to overcome -- along with rising interest rates, which make the terms of certain payment plans less attractive. But on the first point, Meehan notes that the pandemic spurred a migration to e-commerce models for many B2B industries.

"Kontempo has signed contracts with 26 merchant partners in Mexico. These 26 merchant partners represent access to over 100,000 SME 'buyers,' or end-users, of our product," Meehan said when asked about Kontempo's early market traction and near-term growth prospects. "The company is on track to process approximately $1 million in payment volume every month by year-end 2022 ... We have runway for well over three years."

Kontempo plans to "at least" double its 11-person workforce by the end of the year, Meehan says. To date, the company has raised $32.5 million in venture capital. Portage led the seed round with participation from Scor P&C Ventures, Upper90 (who also provided the credit facility), Ignia, Tectonic Ventures and Asymmetric Capital Partners.

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase, BlackRock ink crypto trading partnership targeting institutional clients

    The news comes when the industry has been battered in a so-called "crypto winter" as investors dump risky digital assets amid geopolitical turmoil, rising rates and worries of an impending recession. Coinbase has been among the worst hit, with shares down over 60% so far this year. The company's institutional trading platform for crypto assets, Coinbase Prime, will provide crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage and reporting capabilities to institutional clients on BlackRock's Aladdin, who are also clients of Coinbase.

  • Yeti (YETI) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Yeti (YETI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.35% and 1.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Aurinia (AUPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -13.64% and 4.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8% and 33.02%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fortinet Stock Slumps on Cut to Service Revenue Guidance

    The software company lowers its fiscal-year forecast for service revenue to $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion, down from previous expectations.

  • Duke Energy (DUK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Duke Energy (DUK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.64% and 11%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • SNC-Lavalin Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

    SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  • Tesla’s Annual Meeting Starts Today. What to Watch.

    Tesla huge base of retail investors always like to hear from management and CEO Elon Musk. Tesla hosts its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET; it can be streamed from the company’s website. Tesla said it produced a record number of vehicles in June, and the company is ramping up production at its new plants in Germany and Texas.

  • Alibaba Quarterly Results Beat Estimates As It Sees Signs Of Recovery

    Alibaba stock rose in premarket action Thursday, after the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly results that beat estimates.

  • Medifast (MED) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Medifast (MED) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.99% and 2%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • FTSE 100: Rolls Royce shares tumble as inflation and Ukraine war hit profits

    The FTSE 100-listed engine maker said it remained on track to meet full-year targets.

  • A Recession Is Coming. These Are the Stocks to Hunker Down in.

    Neuberger Berman’s Eli Salzmann discusses where he is finding value today and how investors should position their portfolios defensively for the economic challenges ahead.

  • Tesla Shareholders Expected to Clear Path to 3-for-1 Stock Split

    [Tesla](https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/TSLA) investors are expected Thursday to clear the way for the electric-vehicle maker to complete [its second stock split](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-shareholders-expected-to-clear-path-to-3-for-1-stock-split-11659605400) in about two years. [Elon Musk](https://www.wsj.com/topics/person/elon-musk)’s company, whose stock price has roughly tripled in the past two years, is [planning a 3-for-1 stock split](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-pla

  • Crocs stock dips after earnings as company cuts forecast

    Shares of Crocs Inc. were off more than 7% in premarket trading Thursday after the company, which sells shoes under the Crocs and Heydude brands, beat expectations with its second-quarter results but cut its forecast. The company reported net income of $160.3 million, or $2.58 a share, compared with $319.0 million, or $4.93 a share, in the year-before quarter. Crocs said in its release that the decline reflected the result of a favorable tax-legislation change that affected the year-earlier quar

  • Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

    Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) on August 4, 2022. Please see dial-in details within this release, as well as additional details on the Company's website at www.ovintiv.com.