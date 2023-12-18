Kontoor Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:KTB) Subdued P/E Might Signal An Opportunity

It's not a stretch to say that Kontoor Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:KTB) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 17x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings that are retreating more than the market's of late, Kontoor Brands has been very sluggish. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to revert back to market averages soon, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd much rather the company wasn't bleeding earnings if you still believe in the business. Or at the very least, you'd be hoping it doesn't keep underperforming if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's not in favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Kontoor Brands would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 9.7%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 304% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 21% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 10%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that Kontoor Brands' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Kontoor Brands currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

