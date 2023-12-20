Kontron (ETR:SANT) shareholders notch a 54% return over 1 year, yet earnings have been shrinking

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Kontron AG (ETR:SANT) share price is up 46% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 10% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 21% in three years.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Kontron investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Kontron grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We note that the most recent dividend payment is higher than the payment a year ago, so that may have assisted the share price. Income-seeking investors probably helped bid up the stock price. Furthermore, the revenue growth of 12% probably also encouraged buyers.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

XTRA:SANT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 20th 2023

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Kontron the TSR over the last 1 year was 54%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Kontron shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 54% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Kontron you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

