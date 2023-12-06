Kooi Tong Spends S$450k On Avarga Stock

Investors who take an interest in Avarga Limited (SGX:U09) should definitely note that the Executive Chairman, Kooi Tong, recently paid S$0.17 per share to buy S$450k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Avarga Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Kooi Tong was the biggest purchase of Avarga shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$0.17. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Kooi Tong.

Kooi Tong bought a total of 2.88m shares over the year at an average price of S$0.17. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Avarga

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Avarga insiders own 56% of the company, currently worth about S$85m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Avarga Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Avarga. Looks promising! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

