Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize community spaces and grow vibrant communities

KASLO, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies. In Kaslo, like many places across Canada, the community is ready to welcome back residents and visitors alike to enhanced community facilities and public spaces.

Kootenay Lake Historical Society receives funding to revitalize the SS Moyie in downtown Kaslo (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading exisiting community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $50,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Kootenay Lake Historical Society.

This support will allow the Kootenay Lake Historical Society to renovate the SS Moyie, the oldest intact passenger sternwheeler in the world and a National Historic Site of Canada. Revitalizing the community's main tourist attraction will help draw visitors to the area and support nearby businesses through the use of locally-sourced wood, material and supplies.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Story continues

Quotes

"By investing in shared public spaces and National Historic Sites like the SS Moyie, the Government of Canada is helping British Columbians reconnect with their neighbours, welcome back visitors, and build strong communities for the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The Kootenay Lake Historical Society is very pleased to receive this funding from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund to support the major rehabilitation project of the SS Moyie. Without funding from organizations like Columbia Basin Trust and PacifiCan, none of this would have been possible. We look forward to celebrating the ship's 125th anniversary throughout 2023 with all who share our passion for this beautiful ship at the SS Moyie National Historic Site."

- Gillian Froese, President of the Kootenay Lake Historical Society

Quick Facts

CCRF funding supports two major streams of activity:

Eligible recipients include:

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c5225.html