U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,268.87
    -35.89 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,405.24
    -191.37 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,223.05
    -158.47 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,978.53
    -1.64 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.82
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.20
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9760
    +0.0280 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0280
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,056.56
    +347.39 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.53
    +2.16 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

KOOTENAY REPORTS AZTEC - KOOTENAY JV DRILLS 4.2 GPT GOLD OVER 24.4 METERS WITHIN 167 METERS OF 1.0 GPT GOLD AT THE CERVANTES PROJECT, SONORA, MEXICO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KOOYF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce that its joint venture ("JV") partner and JV operator, Aztec Minerals Corp. ("Aztec") continues to intersect broad, high-grade, gold mineralization during the 2022 RC drill program at the California target on the Cervantes property located in Sonora, Mexico.

Kootenay Silver Logo (CNW Group/Kootenay Silver Inc.)
Kootenay Silver Logo (CNW Group/Kootenay Silver Inc.)

The best of three drill holes reported in this news release is CAL22-004 which intercepted:

  • 167.2 meters grading 1.002 gpt gold including 24.4 meters grading 4.247 gpt gold.

Two fences of drilling have now been completed on each side of the previously drilled fence of holes on the California shallow oxide gold target with the objective of expanding the size of the zone identified in 2017-2018 drilling. This has been successful so far with a foot print now measuring 250 to 500 meters wide and 900 meters long with mineralization continuous vertically to at least 245 meters.

California Zone Drill Highlights

  • 1.002 gpt gold over 167.2 meters in mineralized quartz feldspar porphyry, including 24.4 meters of 4.247 gpt gold in CAL22-004, located in the central part of the mineralized zone

  • 0.374 gpt gold over 99.1 meters in mineralized porphyries and hydrothermal breccias in CAL22-002 located at the west end of the mineralized zone

  • 0.451 gpt gold over 45.7 meters in mineralized porphyries in CAL22-003, including 13.7 meters of 0.868 gpt gold located at the south end of the mineralized zone

View drill section here:
Link to section view hole CAL22-002
Link to section view hole CAL22-003
Link to section view holes CAL22-004

Reported lengths are apparent widths, not true widths, and the observed gold mineralization appears to be widely distributed in disseminations, fractures and veinlets within quartz-feldspar porphyry, feldspar porphyry stocks and related hydrothermal breccias.

California 2022 RC Drill Program Plan Map

Holes CAL22-002 and 003 intersected extensive gold mineralization, see table below, extending the known mineralized zone at depth and to the north, west, and CAL22-004 to the south. The porphyry gold-copper mineralization is still open in all directions.

Detailed Drill Results – CAL-22-001 to CAL-22-004

Drill Hole

From
(meters)

To
(meters)

Interval
(meters)

Gold
(gpt)

Comments

CAL22-001

16.77

77.74

60.97

1.451

230 Az, -60

Including

30.49

45.73

15.24

3.962



86.89

112.8

25.91

0.348








CAL22-002

4.6

103.7

99.1

0.374

225 Az, -60







CAL22-003

45.7

91.5

45.7

0.451

235 Az, -60

Including

60.9

74.7

13.7

0.868








CAL22-004

0

167.2

167.2

1.002

235 AZ, -60

Including

131.1

155.5

24.4

4.247


The Aztec-Kootenay JV has now completed its Phase 2 Reverse circulation (RC) program of 26 holes, totaling 4,649 meters at the Cervantes Property. Four holes drilled into the Purisma target have been previously reported. The single drill holes at Jasper and California North found mineralized quartz feldspar porphyry with results pending.

The Aztec-Kootenay JV will now carry out channel sampling and geologic mapping of the new drill roads at California, California Norte and Jasper, as well as to expand surface sampling and mapping on the property in general to continue the 2021 phase 1 surface program.

Drill samples cuttings are collected every 5 feet (1.52 meters) from all drill holes. The samples are analyzed by Bureau Veritas for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by MA300. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by AR404 or FA550. All holes contain certified blanks, standards, and duplicates as part of the quality control program. The QA/QC has delivered excellent results to date good data integrity. The samples are shipped to and received by Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory for the gold and multielement geochemical analysis and additional gold results will be received and reported in the next several weeks. Final multielement ICP results are expected to follow the release of the preliminary gold assays and are expected to be received during the second quarter 2022.

Cervantes Property Highlights

View: Cervantes Project Location Map

  • Large well-located property (3,649 hectares) with good infrastructure, road access, local town, all private land, water wells on property, grid power nearby

  • Seven prospective mineralized zones related to high level porphyries and breccias along an 7.0km east-northeast corridor with multiple intersecting northwest structures

  • Distinct geophysical anomalies, California target marked by high magnetic and low resistivity anomalies, high radiometric and chargeability anomalies responding to pervasive alteration

  • Extensive gold mineralization at California zone, 118 soil samples average 0.44 gpt gold over 900 m by 600 m area, trench rock-channel samples up to 0.47 gpt gold over 222m

  • Already drilled the first discovery hole at the California zone, intersected gold oxide cap to a classic gold-copper porphyry deposit, drill results up to 0.77 gpt gold over 160 m

  • Excellent gold recoveries from preliminary metallurgical tests on drill core from California zone; oxide gold recoveries in bottle roll tests range from 75% to 87%

  • California geophysical anomaly wide open laterally and at depth, IP chargeability strengthens and broadens to >500m depth over an area 1100 m by 1200 m

  • Three-Dimensional IP Survey conducted in 2019 extends strong chargeability anomalies to the southwest covering Estrella, Purisima East, and Purisima West, coinciding well with alteration and Au-Cu-Mo soil geochemical anomalies, all undrilled.

Cervantes Property Overview

Cervantes is a highly prospective porphyry gold-copper property located in southeastern Sonora State, Mexico located 160 km east of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico within the prolific Laramide porphyry copper belt approximately 265 km southeast of the Cananea porphyry copper-molybdenum mine (Grupo Mexico). Cervantes also lies along a northeast-southwest transverse trending gold belt that includes the Mulatos epithermal gold mine (Alamos Gold) 60 km to the east, 35 km northeast of the Osisko San Antonio gold mine, 45 km west of the La India mine (Agnico Eagle), and 40 km northwest of Santana gold deposit (Minera Alamos). The property was acquired by Kootenay Silver by prospecting and staking and later optioned to Aztec Minerals who earned a 65% interest under the agreement. The property is now a 65/35 JV operated by Aztec with Kootenay holding a 35% interest and both parties contributing their pro rata interests to the project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:


The information in this news release has been prepared as at February 22 2022. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.


Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


Cautionary Note to US Investors: This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which we have no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c7816.html

Recommended Stories

  • Kodiak Stock Pummeled After Attempt To Improve On Regeneron's Blockbuster Backfired

    Kodiak Sciences' attempt to improve on Regeneron's blockbuster eye drug backfired on Wednesday — and investors pummeled KOD stock.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

    The accelerating growth was not enough to assuage a market turning sour on unprofitable growth stocks.

  • Time to Consider Selling Your Paysafe (PSFE) Position?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Sanofi-Glaxo Vaccine May Threaten Pfizer, Moderna in Covid-19 Booster Market

    Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to submit their long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine for regulatory approval. Data suggest it's a contender against Pfizer and Moderna boosters.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Why Monday.com Tanked 23% Today

    Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were down 23% today as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The high-flying software stock has been unwinding in recent months, but this latest drop sends it below where it made its debut in public trading following the IPO in June 2021. The big single-day drop can be chalked up to the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens - live updates

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 runs out of steam as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Rio Tinto to Pay Its Highest-Ever Dividend After Posting Record Profit

    The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • Cortes Campers ships first 'futuristic' fiberglass travel trailer

    Cortes Campers, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has a goal of shipping 20 campers per week by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

  • Tesla faces day of reckoning on water supply for planned German plant

    Tesla may lose the water supply contract for its long-delayed German plant if environmental groups win a court case challenging a licence granted to its water supplier at a hearing next week. The Frankfurt Oder administrative court will hear on March 4 a complaint filed by local groups claiming the Brandenburg environmental ministry carried out insufficient checks before granting the licence to the Wasserverband Strausberg-Erkner (WSE) utility. If the groups win, WSE said it must cancel its contract with Tesla, and negotiations will begin again on where the plant could source its water – likely a lengthy process with no guaranteed solution.