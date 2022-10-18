U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,757.00
    +67.75 (+1.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,718.00
    +488.00 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,337.50
    +227.25 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.90
    +31.90 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.22
    -0.24 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.90
    -6.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9836
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.85
    -1.17 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1307
    -0.0055 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1350
    +0.1790 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,577.21
    +122.73 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.28
    +8.81 (+2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,998.30
    +78.06 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Kootenay Silver Announces $4.0 Million Private Placement Financing of Units

Kootenay Silver Inc.
·5 min read
Kootenay Silver Inc.
Kootenay Silver Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kootenay Silver Inc. (“Kootenay” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KTN), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation, as the lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”), in connection with a best efforts, private placement of units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Agents will have an option (the “Agents’ Option”) to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the number of Units sold in the Offering at the Offering Price, which Agents’ Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The securities to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada, and such other jurisdictions as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about the week of November 7, 2022, or such date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agents (the “Closing”) and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Exchange. The Units to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from Closing.

In connection with the Offering, the Agents will receive an aggregate cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering, including in respect of any exercise of the Agents’ Option. In addition, the Company will grant the Agents, on date of Closing, non-transferable compensation warrants (the “Compensation Warrants”) equal to 6.0% of the total number of Units sold under the Offering (including in respect of any exercise of the Agents’ Option). Each Compensation Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Unit (a “Compensation Warrant Unit”) at an exercise price per Compensation Warrant Unit equal to the Offering Price for a period of 36 months following the Closing.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

For additional information, please contact:

James McDonald, CEO and President at 403-880-6016
or visit: www.kootenaysilver.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. “Forward-looking information” includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the expectation that the Offering will close in the timeframe and on the terms as anticipated by management. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative cognation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will complete Offering in the timeframe and on the terms as anticipated by management. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include risks relating to the failure to complete the Offering in the timeframe and on the terms as anticipated by management, market conditions and timeliness regulatory approvals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Goldman Sachs Profit Tumbles

    Goldman Sachs is the final major U.S. bank to announce third-quarter results. Here’s what the numbers show. + Profit fell 43% to $3.07 billion. + That translated to $8.25 a share. Wall Street expected $7.75, according to FactSet. + Revenue fell 12% to $11.98 billion, topping expectations of $11.42 billion. + Dealmaking dried up, pushing investment-banking revenue down 57%. + The bank officially announced an overhaul of its structure. If that sounds familiar, it’s because you [read about it first

  • Which Stock Is More Likely to 5X First: AbbVie or Tilray Brands?

    A major pharmaceutical company like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and a rising cannabis company like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) operate in different industries and have several other characteristics that make proper comparisons complicated. Tilray's smaller size and strong position in a rapidly growing industry would suggest to some that its stock has great potential to 5x in value relatively quickly. In contrast, AbbVie's got a large pipeline of potential new pharmaceuticals its developing.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    Here are a few other promising companies with shares down sharply that you might want to consider. Each has the potential to grow robustly as this bear market eventually turns into a bull market. Shares of fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) were recently down 69% from their 52-week high.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for Early 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With K

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Does Verizon Offer Good Value at 10-Year Low?

    With a price-earnings ratio of 7 and a 7% dividend, the stock looks compelling

  • Lockheed beats estimates on F-35 sales, maintains guidance

    U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit, which makes the F-35 fighter jet, as the company sees demand for arms increasing after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The maker of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and their ammunition, which Ukraine is using to beat back Russia's incursion, saw lower profit margins compared with the same quarter a year ago. In July, Lockheed revised the figure down from $66 billion.

  • Tesla Is Headed Into Earnings at Its Weakest. 3 Things to Watch For.

    Since the end of the third quarter, Tesla stock is down about 25% relative to the S&P 500. That makes calling the reaction to Wednesday's earnings report very difficult.

  • Johnson & Johnson Tops Estimates but Trims Full-Year Sales Guidance. The Stock Is Rising.

    The company expects sales in 2022 of $93 billion to $93.5 billion, down from prior expectations of $93.3 billion to $94.3 billion.

  • Want to keep beating the S&P 500 and at much lower risk? Bet on Buffett, and perhaps this younger clone, says fund manager.

    Don't leave Berkshire Hathaway out of your portfolio, says the oldest hedge fund in Central Europe. And they've also offer a Berkshire clone to think about.

  • Bear Market in US Stocks Still in Its Infancy Versus History

    (Bloomberg) -- History shows that the bear market in US stocks may be far from over.The S&P 500 Index has fallen 25% in a little more than nine months since its January peak, a shallower and shorter drop than is typical of similar instances over the last century. On average in that time, the benchmark has slid about 38% over a period of 15 to 16 months before reaching a bottom, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.With inflation and interest rates still rising, recession looming in many econo

  • Why These 3 Popular Nasdaq Stocks Are Rising Today

    Several popular fintech stocks rose with the broader market Monday after bank earnings continued to come in strong and as the British pound sterling stabilized. Shares of artificial intelligence-powered lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were trading nearly 2.4% higher as of 12:56 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) was up by more than 5%, and "buy now pay later" company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was up by roughly 8.5%.

  • Dow Jones Surges 550 Points, But This Key Signal Missing; Netflix, Tesla Earnings On Deck

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 550 points Monday.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and his fund’s recent developments, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. As expected, Warren Buffett is using the current market selloff […]