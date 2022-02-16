U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,447.10
    -23.97 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,771.35
    -217.49 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,007.05
    -132.70 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,060.86
    -15.60 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.56
    +1.49 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.40
    +13.20 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1395
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0590
    +0.0140 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3850
    -0.2110 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,049.03
    -20.61 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.33
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Kootenay Silver announces Aztec - Kootenay JV Intersects 2.8 gpt Au over 24.4 meters within 1.1 gpt Au over 88.4 meters at the Cervantes property in Sonora, Mexico

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KOOYF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver is pleased to announce JV operator Aztec Minerals Corp. has reported a broad, high grade, gold intercept in the first RC drill hole on the California target on the Cervantes property located in Sonora, Mexico.

Kootenay Silver Logo (CNW Group/Kootenay Silver Inc.)
Kootenay Silver Logo (CNW Group/Kootenay Silver Inc.)

California Zone Drill Highlights

  • 1.1 gpt Au over 88.41 m in mineralized quartz feldspar porphyry

View drill section here: Link to section view hole CAL22-001

This is the first hole in the California target in the current program and represents a significant step out from a previous fence of holes that established a broad area of shallow oxide gold mineralization. The best hole from which graded a drill length of 160 meters of 0.77 gpt Au, 0.13% copper and 3.4 gpt silver.

The Phase 2 RC drill program at Cervantes is focussed on expanding previously drilled California zone by completing two drill hole fences parallel to and on either side of the 2017-18 Phase 1 drill hole fence. To-date, every hole drilled at California has intersected near surface, oxidized gold mineralization with minor copper oxides.

Reported lengths are apparent widths, not true widths, and the observed gold mineralization appears to be widely distributed in disseminations, fractures and veinlets within a quartz-feldspar porphyry stock and related hydrothermal breccias.

James McDonald President and CEO of Kootenay Silver says "The current drill program on the Cervantes project is off to a great start with the best hole drilled to date. We are looking forward to the remainder of the drill holes results."

The Cervantes project is a 65/35 joint venture with Kootenay holding a 35% participating interest.

California 2022 RC Drill Program Plan Map

Hole CAL22-001 intersected extensive gold mineralization extending the known mineralized zone at depth and to the north. The area currently being drilled measures approximately 800 metres long by 300 metres wide, with demonstrated, continuous mineralization of up to 170 metres depth. The porphyry gold-copper mineralization is still open in all directions.

Drill Hole

From m

To m

Interval m*

Au gpt

Comments

CAL22-001

22.9

111.3

88.4

1.10


Including

22.9

77.7

54.9

1.56



30.5

54.9

24.4

2.815


230 Az, -60

30.5

36.6

6.1

7.44


The Aztec-Kootenay JV has completed 22 holes of a 25 hole, 5000 meter RC program. The first four RC holes tested the previously undrilled Purisima East target, where high grade gold mineralization was sampled in a glory hole. Preliminary gold assays in these four holes exhibit anomalous but sub-economic gold grades.

The main objective of the 2021 – 2022 exploration program is to further test the open pit, heap leach gold potential of the porphyry oxide cap at California and evaluate the potential for deeper copper-gold porphyry sulfide mineralization underlying the oxide cap.

Drill samples cuttings are collected every 5 feet (1.52m) from all drill holes. The samples are analyzed by Bureau Veritas for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by MA300. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by AR404 or FA550. All holes contain certified blanks, standards, and duplicates as part of the quality control program. The QA/QC has delivered excellent results to date good data integrity. The samples are shipped to and received by Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory for the gold and multielement geochemical analysis and additional gold results will be received and reported in the next several weeks. Final multielement ICP results are expected to follow the release of the preliminary gold assays and are expected to be received during the second quarter 2022.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at February 16, 2022. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors: This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which we have no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kootenay-silver-announces-aztec--kootenay-jv-intersects-2-8-gpt-au-over-24-4-meters-within-1-1-gpt-au-over-88-4-meters-at-the-cervantes-property-in-sonora-mexico-301483983.html

SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    This afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET, the biggest name in graphics semiconductor chips will report its sales and profits for fiscal Q4 2021, and for the whole year as well. Wall Street has told investors that Nvidia grew its sales 48% in Q4, and grew its earnings 58%. If true, that would be pretty incredible growth, and some analysts think Nvidia may have done even better than this, with investment bank Piper Sandler, for example, saying yesterday that the company will probably beat expectations -- and raise guidance as well.

  • Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change and the unchanged ticker, by the way.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Nvidia stock declines ahead of reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details revenue estimates ahead of Nvidia's earnings reports and the chip maker's latest partnership with Jaguar Land Rover in developing smart driving technology.

  • Why Shopify Stock Cratered on Wednesday

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) got crushed on Wednesday, tumbling as much as 18.4%. For the fourth quarter, Shopify generated revenue of $1.38 billion, up 41% year over year. At the same time, subscription revenue of $351.2 million climbed 26%.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in crypto

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Why Ternium Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Ternium (NYSE: TX) tumbled more than 12% by 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the steelmaker were its fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2022. Ternium reported solid fourth-quarter results.

  • Why Angi Stock Plunged More Than 21% in Morning Trading Today

    The digital home improvement company's Q4 earnings report did not please the market, despite strong top-line growth.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy After Its Blistering Retreat?

    The e-commerce tools provider cratered after its earnings report. What does this mean for investors?

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Shopify Sees a Sales Slowdown. The Stock Is Sinking.

    The e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. While earnings beat expectations, soft revenue guidance sent the stock lower.

  • Crocs Stock Dips Slightly Despite Reporting Record Revenues for Fiscal 2021

    The footwear giant also reported revenues in the fourth quarter of $586.6 million, an increase of 42.6% from the same period last year.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • The Pros and Cons of Investing in AT&T

    With the telephone company in the midst of a turnaround, investors must weigh some key factors before deciding to buy shares.

  • Shopify Stock Tumbles As Higher Marketing, Capital Spending Expected In 2022

    Shopify fell despite topping views for earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume. Management provided a general 2022 revenue outlook.

  • Gold Miner Barrick Unveils Variable Dividend That Could Mean a 3% Yield

    Barrick Gold one of the two largest gold mining companies in the world, plans to introduce a variable dividend linked to debt levels that could result in a yield of nearly 3% based on the current share price. Many investors have wanted Barrick Gold (ticker: GOLD) to initiate such a program given that rival Newmont (NEM) already has one. Barrick announced the dividend policy in conjunction with its fourth-quarter earnings, which were flat from a year ago, at 35 cents a share, topping the FactSet consensus estimate of 30 cents.