Kootenay Silver Set to Commence 15,000 Meters of Drilling at Columba High-Grade Silver Project, Mexico

·3 min read
In this article:
  • KOOYF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2022 Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce drill crews are on site at the Columba high-grade silver project (the "Property"), located in Chihuahua State, Mexico in preparation to begin the 2022 drill program. Two diamond core drills are scheduled to arrive within the next few days.

Kootenay Silver Set to Commence 15,000 Meters of Drilling at Columba High-Grade Silver Project, Mexico (CNW Group/Kootenay Silver Inc.)
Kootenay Silver Set to Commence 15,000 Meters of Drilling at Columba High-Grade Silver Project, Mexico (CNW Group/Kootenay Silver Inc.)

Drilling for this 15,000-meter program will focus on several areas on the property, including:

  • The F Vein; host to historic high-grade silver underground workings (4 shafts and 6 levels of drifts) measuring over 1,000 meters in length;

  • D, and B Veins located 800 metres south and along strike from the F Vein;

  • JZ Zone located 700 meters east of the F Vein; and

  • East Block located 200 meters east form the JZ Zone

Initial focus of this program will be on deeper drill testing on the F Vein and expanding on the D and B Vein intercepts. This plan follows up promising results from previous drill programs highlighted by these examples of many:

F Vein

CDH-19-41: 787 gpt silver over 5.95 meters within 650 gpt silver over 7.45 meters and 159 gpt silver

D Vein

CDH-21-110: 932 gpt silver over 6.07 meters within 650 gpt silver over 17.8 meters and 453 gpt silver over 29.9 meters

B Vein

CDH-21-82: 1186 gpt silver over 4.6 meters within 9 meters of 691 gpt silver

JZ Trap Zone:

CDH-21-103; 2035 gpt silver over 6 meters within 805 gpt silver over 17 meters and 333 gpt silver over 44 meters

East Block:

CDH-21-101: 1190 gpt silver over 0.5 meters within 459 gpt silver over 1.6 meters

A comprehensive list of drill results completed on the Columba Property since 2020 can be view here: Columba Drill Results.

Sampling and QA/QC at Columba

All technical information for the Columba exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples are taken from core cut in half with a diamond saw under the direction of qualified geologists and engineers. Samples are then labeled, placed in plastic bags, sealed and with interval and sample numbers recorded. Samples are delivered by the Company to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Chihuahua. The Company inserts blanks, standards and duplicates at regular intervals as follows. On average a blank is inserted every 100 samples beginning at the start of sampling and again when leaving the mineral zone. Standards are inserted when entering the potential mineralized zone and in the middle of them, on average one in every 25 samples is a standard. Duplicates are taken in the mineralized zone, on average 1 to 2 duplicates for each hole.

The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS in Vancouver, B.C. Systematic assaying of standards, blanks and duplicates is performed for precision and accuracy. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish. All drilling reported is HQ core and has been contracted to Globexplore Drilling from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at May 5, 2022. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors: This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The SEC sets rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

2022 number 12

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kootenay-silver-set-to-commence-15-000-meters-of-drilling-at-columba-high-grade-silver-project-mexico-301541654.html

SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/06/c8068.html

