KOP (Catalist:5I1) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at KOP (Catalist:5I1) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KOP:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = S$7.7m ÷ (S$160m - S$75m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, KOP has an ROCE of 9.1%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.9% generated by the Hospitality industry, it's much better.

Catalist:5I1 Return on Capital Employed January 15th 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for KOP's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how KOP has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at KOP. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 12,371%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 58% less capital than it was five years ago. KOP may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 47% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On KOP's ROCE

In the end, KOP has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 24% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

KOP does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

