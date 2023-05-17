This KOP Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year \

Insiders were net buyers of KOP Limited's (Catalist:5I1 ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KOP

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Seng Hui Goi bought S$644k worth of shares at a price of S$0.047 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.045 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Seng Hui Goi.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that KOP insiders own 38% of the company, worth about S$19m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The KOP Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded KOP shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think KOP insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for KOP (3 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

