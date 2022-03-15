U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

Kop & Kande and Agillic achieved the next frontier of customer experience by connecting physical and virtual worlds

Agillic A/S
·3 min read
In this article:
  • AGILC.CO
Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S

Kop and Kande and Agillic Press Release

Kop &amp; Kande and Agillic achieved the next frontier of customer experience by connecting physical and virtual worlds.
Kop & Kande and Agillic achieved the next frontier of customer experience by connecting physical and virtual worlds.

Press release, Copenhagen, 15 March 2022

Before COVID, the split between on and offline stores was clear cut for many retailers. But when the pandemic hit and retail companies were forced online, many quickly had to boost their e-commerce capabilities. Now that stores have reopened, Kop & Kande is using Agillic’s omnichannel marketing automation platform to provide a seamless customer experience between its online and physical stores.

If you didn’t have an online store when the pandemic hit, you didn’t have a store at all. This seemingly simple truth is made complicated when you consider the franchise, where individual stores stood to lose all revenue while the online store suddenly made all the sales. For franchise Kop & Kande, using omnichannel marketing to facilitate a seamless return to the stores post-lockdown has been as important as continuously driving online sales.

Despite the convenience of the virtual store, physical ones still offer several benefits. In-person shopping lets customers request help from in-store experts, assess factors such as items’ quality and size, and walk home with their new goods immediately. Promoting these benefits to online shoppers is key for Kop & Kande to succeed in a digital world. However, offline shopping can inhibit the data collection necessary to execute personalised marketing communication. Says Kop & Kande’s Marketing & Omnichannel Director, Malene Maarbjerg Rasmussen:

“Often, what is going on in the stores is a black box, data-wise. Who is buying what, is the customer also shopping online, is there a category or a brand that they are particularly interested in etc. all represent important customer journey information for us to collect valid data about, as it enables us to offer our customers better service and more personalised offers.”

With the help of Agillic’s gold partner, Web2Media, which works closely with Kop & Kande to facilitate their continual development on the platform, Agillic has enabled data-collection on exactly those factors by supporting its customer club, Klub Kop & Kande. The club ensures that customers are known, whether they shop online or offline, and allows data-collection on how much online marketing communication drives offline sales. As such, Kop & Kande caters to hybrid shopping, encouraging both online and in-store purchase. For example, it offers birthday vouchers, which can be redeemed both online and in-store, and click-and-collect, which brings customers feet through the door, with the ability for in-store upselling and inspiration.

In this way, Kop & Kande also uses Agillic to encourage in-person shopping, building lasting, profitable, value-adding relationships with their customers – and reducing communication pollution with data-driven messages.

Says Agillic’s CXO, Rasmus Houlind:
“In this time of digitalisation, we are so pleased to be able to help established retailers such as Kop & Kande with the ability to build a bridge between physical and online stores to delight the shopper. We are especially proud to be able to help franchises feel the economic value of omnichannel marketing capabilities. We work hard to understand our clients and support them in utilising our platform to build strong, lasting customer relationships.”


For further information, please contact
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 3078 4200
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands an omnichannel marketing automation platform through which they can work with data-driven insights to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions, and thereby create the most impactful, meaningful and profitable customer experiences.

Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales units in Berlin, Malmö and Oslo, and development units in Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

About Kop & Kande
Kop & Kande has more than 100 shops in Denmark and offers a wide range of goods spanning from beddings, cutlery, kitchen appliances to gift items. Kop & Kande was officially established in 1984 – read more about the retail chain’s history via this link: https://www.kop-kande.dk/om-os/historie


Attachment


