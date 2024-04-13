Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Kopin Corporation's (NASDAQ:KOPN) future prospects. Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. On 30 December 2023, the US$184m market-cap company posted a loss of US$20m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Kopin's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Kopin, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$975k in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 106% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Kopin's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Kopin has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

