U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,921.00
    +38.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,978.00
    +203.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,591.50
    +144.25 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.50
    +19.50 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.28
    +1.75 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.60
    +15.90 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    19.94
    +0.82 (+4.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9946
    +0.0059 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.83
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1562
    +0.0095 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0970
    -1.6170 (-1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,526.25
    -166.06 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.52
    +2.32 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.80
    +96.27 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Koppers Completes Acquisition of Crosstie Supplier Gross & Janes Co.

·4 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today announced that Koppers Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings, has closed on its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Gross & Janes Co.

Koppers Logo
Koppers Logo

Gross & Janes, headquartered in Kirkwood, Missouri, is the largest independent supplier of untreated railroad crossties in North America, with operations in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas. The company reported approximately $50 million in annual sales in 2021.

Commenting on the transaction, Leroy Ball, President and CEO, said, "I'm glad to get to the point where we have officially added the Gross & Janes team and their network of operations and suppliers to Koppers. The addition further strengthens our vertically integrated business model that brings value to our customer base by de-risking their supply chains for critical products. Furthermore, the synergies realized through this acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings while also displacing the need for capital spending to replace equipment at certain Koppers legacy operating sites."

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com. Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at BlackJF@koppers.com or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at McGuireQT@koppers.com or 412-227-2049.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, declines in the value of Koppers assets and the effect of any resulting impairment charges, profitability and anticipated expenses and cash outflows.

All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in other press releases, written statements or other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding future dividends, expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance our outstanding indebtedness as it matures; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability and costs of key raw materials; unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings by Koppers with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For Information: Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations 412 227 2049 McGuireQT@koppers.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koppers-completes-acquisition-of-crosstie-supplier-gross--janes-co-301664031.html

SOURCE Koppers

Recommended Stories

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • 3 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in a Historic Bear Market

    Chances are you'll never get another opportunity to buy these superb businesses this cheap again.

  • Get Ready for Rough Guidance From AMD

    After two years of strong pandemic-fueled demand, the PC market has fallen into shambles. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), the No. 2 player in both the PC and server CPU markets behind Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), has not escaped the pain. Given the state of the PC market, Intel's weak outlook, and the fact that AMD's new Ryzen desktop chips have a pricing problem, the end of the year is going to be rough for AMD.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Nio posts 10,059 October deliveries, stock pops amid broader China rally

    Nio Inc. said Tuesday morning that it delivered 10,059 vehicles during the month of October, bringing the Chinese electric-vehicle company's year-to-date deliveries up to 92,493. Nio announced that its October deliveries consisted of 5,979 premium smart electric SUVs as well as 4,080 premium smart electric sedans. "The vehicle production and delivery were constrained by operation challenges in our plants as well as supply chain volatilities due to the COVID-19 situations in certain regions in Ch

  • Uber reports greater than anticipated losses, revenue jumps 72% year-over-year

    Uber reports greater than anticipated Q3 losses, but revenue jumped 72% year-over-year.

  • Alibaba and Nio among Chinese stocks surging as hopes build about potential reopening

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese names were enjoying a sharp rally in premarket trading Tuesday as hopes built about a potential relaxation of the country's severe measures meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

  • Is Wall Street Overly Negative on Meta Stock?

    Frustration is a reasonable response to Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) aggressive spending on its metaverse ambitions. The logical move would be to cut back on your spending, especially when Meta's Reality Labs segment is bleeding cash. Wall Street disapproves of Meta's actions, and has slaughtered the stock price over the past 12 months.

  • Stocks getting downgraded: HanesBrands, Paramount, Caterpillar

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Wall Street analysts' downgrades on HanesBrands, Paramount, and Caterpillar.

  • Goodyear (GT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Goodyear (GT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -34.43% and 4.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    TuSimple (TSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.79% and 14.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    Last week, earnings season reached a crescendo of sorts, and it was a massively out of tune climax. All the tech giants reported, and barring Apple, all faltered badly, weighed down by the tough economic backdrop amidst waning demand and fears of an upcoming full-blown recession. This week brings with it a plethora of other interesting quarterly statements, with big names in the semiconductor industry readying to deliver their latest financial statements. Like most corners of the market, chip st

  • Why Nu Holdings Stock Rocketed 8.8% Higher Monday

    The Brazil-based digital bank may have gotten a boost from the results of the presidential election Sunday in Brazil.

  • Carvana stock shoots higher after JPMorgan ends bearish call

    Shares of Carvana Co. were surging more than 9% in premarket trading Tuesday after JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta ended his bearish call on the used-car retailer, upgrading the stock to neutral from underweight. Gupta wrote that Carvana was "not out of the woods" but that risks around the name "seem better understood." He noted that Carvana shares have lost half their value since the close of Sept. 28, right before peer CarMax Inc. posted its own results. "Worsening auto credit data points are cle

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance is likely to have been favored by investments in the Quantum Fiber business. However, supply chain troubles, inflation and macroeconomic weakness have been concerns.

  • Why Silicom Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) were climbing higher today after the company reported third-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates. Tech investors have been eager for good news as the sector had suffered over the past year -- and they found it in Silicom's latest results. Silicom's third-quarter sales increased by 19% from the year-ago quarter to $39.2 million, which beat analysts' consensus estimate of $38.8 million.

  • I Just Sold One of My Largest Investments -- And Bought These 7 Stocks With the Money

    One of my largest stock investments, STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), recently agreed to be taken private. I decided to sell my shares, which freed up a large amount of capital to reinvest, and here are the seven stocks I bought with it.

  • Qualcomm Q4 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?

    Qualcomm shares have experienced adverse price action year-to-date, down more than 30% and widely lagging behind the S&P 500.

  • AMD Q3 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?

    It's no secret that it's been rough sailing for AMD shares in 2022, down nearly 60% and coming nowhere near the general market's performance.