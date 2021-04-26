KORE Mining Advances Exploration Drill Permitting at Imperial Gold Project

Enters Memorandum of Understanding with the Bureau of Land Management and Engages Environmental Assessment Consultant

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - KORE Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE) (OTCQX: KOREF) ("KORE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and engaged a third-party consultant to complete the environmental assessment for KORE's proposed exploration drilling program at the Imperial Gold project ("Imperial"). The proposed drill program consists of over 150 drill pads, including new discovery targets on the Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho district ("District"), Imperial project resource growth targets and drilling to support Imperial engineering. KORE is working closely with the BLM to commence drilling in a safe and responsible manner and remains on track to commence drilling in the second half of 2021.

KORE's CEO Scott Trebilcock stated: "Ongoing work on the KORE controlled Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho gold district is extremely promising for making new multi-million ounce oxide gold discoveries. KORE has generated multiple targets analogous to the Mesquite and Imperial oxide deposits that have never been drill tested. Having control of a large, underexplored gold district in the western US is extremely rare and we are excited to start drilling and make a new discovery."

The District has produced over five million ounces of gold between the Mesquite and Picacho mines which has contributed to the local economy for generations. KORE geologists have identified multiple high priority targets between the operating Mesquite mine, the Imperial deposit, and onward east to the closed Picacho mine where KORE recently staked an additional 4,600 acres to capture the full District potential (see April 13, 2021 and December 8, 2020 new releases). Work continues across the District with more results pending including a satellite alteration survey, geophysics and additional field sampling.

KORE's proposed drill program could support drilling through 2022 and most drill pads are located immediately next to existing BLM roads to minimize disturbance and the locations are flexible to avoid impact to local resources. KORE is working closely with the BLM to ensure that the Company meets or exceeds all regulatory requirements to protect the area resources and deliver a safe, low impact program.

About Imperial Gold Project

KORE owns 100% of the Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho District which consists of over 31,000 acres of claims capturing the entire 28-kilometer trend from the operating Mesquite mine (Equinox Gold - TSX:EQX) to the closed Picacho mine and including KORE's Imperial project. The Imperial resource, which was the subject of an economically robust 2020 PEA released April 6, 2020, is located roughly in the center of the District. KORE is planning to move the Imperial PEA mine plan into permitting in mid-2021 once drilling permits are received.

In the District, gold is hosted in local fault structures related to a series of regional faults connecting the known District deposits. Those three District deposits (Mesquite, Imperial and Picacho) were discovered in exposed outcrops and from placer workings. The rest of the District is covered by alluvium and has never been systematically explored using modern techniques.

Imperial is a structurally controlled intermediate sulfidation epithermal gold deposit. The 100% oxide gold deposit is currently defined at 2.44 kilometer long and up to 0.75 kilometer wide and is open both along strike and downdip. It is hosted in a shallowly southwest dipping, amphibolite grade metamorphic rock suite along a west-northwest trending low-angle regional thrust fault system. The thrust fault system controls the regional geometry of mineralization. East-west striking, post-mineralization normal faults control the property scale geometry of mineralization. Geophysical characterization of the deposit and regional controlling structures is an essential component of exploration for additional resources.

Imperial has a mineral resource estimate with a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), released April 6, 2020, having the following highlights:

Robust economics: C$ 642 million NPV5%* post-tax with 52% IRR at US$1,600 per ounce gold;

Low capital intensity project with only US$ 143 million pre-production capital cost;

146,000 ounces gold per year over 8 years for 1.2 million ounces total production; and

Technically simple project: shallow open pit, run-of-mine heap leach with existing infrastructure.

About KORE Mining

KORE is 100% owner of the Imperial and Long Valley gold projects assets in California. Both projects have positive economic assessments put KORE on the path to up to 350,000 ounces of gold production. KORE is supported by strategic investor Eric Sprott who owns 26% of KORE's basic shares andKORE management and Board are aligned with shareholders, owning an additional 38% of the basic shares outstanding. KORE is actively developing its Imperial Gold project and is aggressively exploring across its portfolio of assets.

Further information on Imperial and KORE can be found on the Company's website at www.koremining.com or by contacting us as info@koremining.com or by telephone at (888) 407-5450.

On behalf of KORE Mining Ltd

"Scott Trebilcock"

Chief Executive Officer

(888) 407-5450

Technical information with respect to the Imperial Gold Project contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Leduc, P.Eng, who is KORE's COO and is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical matters of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

