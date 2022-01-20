U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,544.50
    +20.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,034.00
    +124.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,174.25
    +140.75 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.10
    +7.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.49
    -0.47 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.60
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.17 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8220
    -0.0050 (-0.27%)
     

  • Vix

    22.94
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0630
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,416.59
    +287.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.68
    +12.93 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.25
    -9.41 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

KORE MINING TO FOCUS ON GROWTH THROUGH EXPLORATION OF DISTRICT SCALE PROJECTS IN 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - KORE Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE) (OTCQX: KOREF) ("KORE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 2022 plans and objectives for drilling, regional exploration and permitting at the Company's district-scale gold projects - Long Valley ("Long Valley") and Imperial ("Imperial"), two high return preliminary economic assessment stage ("PEA") projects with exceptional exploration opportunities for resource expansion and new discoveries. KORE also welcomes a new director to the Board for 2022.

2022 PLANS AND OBJECTIVES

  • Complete 12,000 meters of permitted exploration drilling at Long Valley targeting:

  • Complete permitting for Mesquite East and Ogilby exploration target areas at Imperial

  • Complete target definition on additional high priority areas to generate new drill targets in the Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho District

  • Submit drill permit application and complete environmental assessment for additional exploration targets areas at the Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho district

  • Complete mineral validity examination for Imperial main deposit lode claims

  • Continue to build local support for mine development through ACES ("A Clean Environment for the Salton Sea) which sets a "net zero" impact target for the Imperial project by:

Scott Trebilcock, KORE's CEO commented, "After a year of groundwork on both Imperial and Long Valley, we are very excited to get the drills turning to test the high priority targets we've identified. We believe our growth in 2022 will come from the drill bit as both deposits sit on large, underexplored land packages with excellent opportunities for resource expansion and new discoveries."

Board Adjustments

KORE's Board of Directors ("Board") is pleased to announce the appointment of new Director Jay Sujir pursuant to the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Mr. Sujir is a securities and natural resources lawyer with over 30 years of experience advising and assisting public companies.

The Board would also like to thank outgoing Directors', Brendan Cahill and Adrian Rothwell, for their years of service and wish them both the best in their future endeavors.

KORE's Board is now focused on delivery of the Company's 2022 plans and objectives in the most cost effective manner.

Grant of Annual Incentives

As part of the Company's long-term incentive plan, KORE has granted an aggregate of 600,000 stock options ("Stock Options") and 859,460 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan and Omnibus Plan re-approved by the shareholders at the AGM. The Stock Options are exercisable at $0.37 per share for a five year term, with a third vesting every six months from the date of grant. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company and vest in tranches over various dates through January 2024. All Stock Option and RSU grants remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Imperial Gold Project

KORE owns 100% of the Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho District (the "District") which consists of over 31,000 acres of claims capturing the entire 28-kilometer trend from the operating Mesquite mine (Equinox Gold - TSX:EQX) to the closed Picacho mine and including KORE's Imperial project.

In the District, gold is hosted in local fault structures related to a series of regional faults connecting the known District deposits. Those three District deposits (Mesquite, Imperial and Picacho) were discovered in exposed outcrops and from placer workings. The rest of the District is covered by alluvium and has never been systematically explored using modern techniques.

Imperial has a mineral resource estimate in the technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment – Technical Report, Imperial Gold Project, California, USA" with an effective date of April 6, 2020, revised and amended as of June 10, 2021 and filed on June 11, 2021, having the following highlights:

  • Robust economics: C$ 642 million NPV5%* post-tax with 52% IRR at US$1,600 per ounce gold;

  • Low capital intensity project with only US$ 143 million pre-production capital cost;

  • 146,000 ounces gold per year over 8 years for 1.2 million ounces total production; and

  • Technically simple project: shallow open pit, run-of-mine heap leach with existing infrastructure.

About Long Valley Gold Project

Long Valley is 100% owned epithermal gold and silver project located in Mono County, California. The 15,965 acre land package around the project is district in scale and covers all deep-rooted fault structures of similar genesis to the Hilton Creek fault, the primary 'conduit' for the current Long Valley deposit.

A total of 896 holes have been drilled on the Project, the majority being completed by reverse circulation with lesser core, rotary and air track. The current mineral resource estimate is 1,217,000 ounces of Indicated gold and 456,000 ounces of Inferred gold from 63.7 million tonnes of 0.58 grams per tonne and 22.0 million tonnes of 0.65 grams per tonne, respectively. The mineral resource consists of oxide, transition and sulphides. The estimate was prepared by Neil Prenn, P.E. of Mine Development Associates with an effective date of September 2, 2020. See the "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report, Long Valley Project", revised and amended dated June 7, 2021, filed on SEDAR on June 11, 2021 (the "PEA").

The PEA for a shallow, low-strip heap leach project contains the following highlights:

  • US $273 million NPV5% post-tax with IRR of 48% at US$ 1,600 per ounce gold ;

  • Significant leverage to gold: US$ 352 million NPV5% at spot US$ 1,800 per ounce gold;

  • 102,000 ounces gold per year average over 7 years mine life;

  • Shallow open pit, heap leach with nearby infrastructure;

  • Unmodelled silver potential from metallurgical test-work; and

  • Shallow oxide and sulphide feeder exploration potential to further enhance project.

More information is available in both PEAs filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on KORE's website at www.koremining.com.

About KORE Mining
KORE Mining is focused on responsibly creating value from its portfolio of gold assets in California, USA. The Company is advancing the Imperial project towards development while continuing to explore across both district-scale gold assets. Management and Board (27% ownership), along with strategic investor, Eric Sprott (26% owner), are aligned with all KORE shareholders with the goal of creating per share value.

Further information on KORE can be found on the Company's website at www.koremining.com or by contacting us at info@koremining.com or by telephone at (888) 407-5450.

On behalf of KORE Mining Ltd.
"Scott Trebilcock"
Chief Executive Officer
(888) 407-5450

Technical information with respect to the Imperial Gold Project and Long Valley Project contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Leduc, P.Eng, who is KORE's COO and is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical matters of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "anticipate", "believe", "budget", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "indicate", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the anticipated and expected strategy and timing regarding the plans and objectives for drilling, regional exploration and permitting at Long Valley and Imperial in 2022, benefits of Project Aces to the local stakeholders and the environment; the remediation results and outcome on the local air pollution problem; the long-term impacts to Federal lands; the estimated amount of clean surplus material to be produced by the Imperial Gold Project; the anticipated economic benefits to Imperial County as a result of the development of the Imperial Gold Project; the strategy, timing and implementation of the environmental compliance plan; the ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including all levels of government; and expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including, among others: there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions at the Long Valley and Imperial Gold Project; exploration, permitting, and development of the Long Valley and Imperial Projects being consistent with current expectations and planning; that the actual environmental and economic impacts and benefits will result; that current applicable environmental laws do not change substantially; the geological, permitting and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; and other planning assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Known risk factors include, among others: the outcome of BLM's review processes for permitting, including the final outcome(s) of BLM's mineral claim validity examination(s) and administrative review process(es) with respect to the Imperial Zone, including a change to the findings from the mineral claim validity examination conducted in 2002 for the mill sites at the Imperial Zone, resulting in the Company having to move its future Imperial Zone project support facilities to areas that are not within the Indian Pass mineral withdrawal area; the possibility that BLM may require and/or conduct further mineral claim validity examinations with respect to the Imperial project, and the outcome and final determination of such examination could, among other things, invalidate one or more mining claims; the possibility that BLM or other governmental authority review of the Regional Exploration Drilling program, delays or changes the Company's plan for Regional Exploration permitting, which could result, among other things, in delays, additional project requirements, additional costs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; the exploration drill program may not be completed as planned; the need to obtain additional financing; changes in applicable laws and regulations; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other government approvals; and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 prepared as of April 29, 2021 available under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward–looking information or statements or implied by forward–looking information or statements, there may be other risk factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature, that include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessments will be realized. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserve. It is uncertain if further exploration will allow improving the classification of the Indicated or Inferred mineral resource. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kore-mining-to-focus-on-growth-through-exploration-of-district-scale-projects-in-2022-301464929.html

SOURCE Kore Mining

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c2469.html

Recommended Stories

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Why Nvidia Could Crush AMD Once Again in 2022

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) owned the discrete graphics card market in 2021, and its efforts to boost supply didn't give rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) even an inch in this lucrative space. Jon Peddie Research points out that Nvidia was the only graphics card manufacturer that increased its shipments in the third quarter of 2021. For comparison, Nvidia had an 82% share of the discrete GPU market under its control at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Better Buy: Palantir vs. Snowflake

    Both Palantir and Snowflake have experienced heavy sell-offs as technology stocks undergo a correction.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Alibaba Stock and JD.com Are Outperforming Apple and Tesla. Here’s Why.

    Bond yields are down and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is heading out of correction territory. For Chinese tech stocks, there's another factor at play.

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND APPOINTS NEW DIRECTORS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an update on operations and appoints two new directors to its board, Craig Steinke and Dr. Joseph Davis, effective immediately. Mr. Steinke will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • Missed Out on Lucid? 3 Better EV Stocks to Buy Now

    Electric vehicles are quickly taking market share in the auto space and there are opportunities beyond hot stocks like Lucid Group.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Discounted Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    History suggests market dips are a great time to buy stocks, but not all individual companies are created equal.

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • These 12 Cheap Value Stocks Are Now Table-Pounding Buys, Analysts

    Cheap is in style again with S&P 500 stocks and ETFs. But can you tell a good value from a trap? Analysts are pounding the table on a dozen S&P 500 pure value stocks, including a slew of communication services plays like T-Mobile US and Dish Network plus industrials like Alaska Air, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Correction Extends Losses; Four Stocks In Beat-Up Sector Worth Watching

    The market correction worsened Wednesday. Some stocks in the beat-up software sector are worth watching.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • American Airlines Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Rising.

    American Airlines beat earnings expectations in the fourth quarter, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss, which helped the stock point higher in premarket trading. The carrier reported an adjusted net loss of $921 million, or $1.42 per share, and revenue of $9.42 billion in the fourth quarter, which was 17% down on 2019 levels. American Airlines (ticker: AAL), which fell 3.3% Wednesday, pointed 1.2% higher in premarket trading Thursday.

  • Johnson & Johnson’s got a new CEO and a plan to split the company in two. Here’s what else to expect out of J&J’s earnings

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has long been viewed as a bellwether stock for other health care companies, given its early slot in the earnings calendar and a business model that spans everything from hip implants to rheumatoid arthritis drugs and Band-Aids. Next Tuesday, when the company is set to reveal its fourth-quarter performance, investors will also be paying attention to what Joaquin Duato, a longtime J&J exec who became CEO earlier this month, has to say about the direction of the company. Duato replaces Alex Gorsky, who started his career as a J&J sales rep before being named CEO in 2012.