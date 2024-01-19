Korea Battery Makers Eye Chile Lithium Projects to Supply US

(Bloomberg) -- Lithium heavyweight Chile is drawing interest from South Korean battery makers keen to develop processing plants there, the head of a government agency said.

InvestChile, the South American nation’s foreign investment promotion body, has held meetings with representatives from multiple Korean companies, said the group’s executive director, Karla Flores. The companies are interested in helping Chile turn its vast reserves of semi-processed lithium into materials such as iron phosphate for rechargeable batteries, in part to supply the US market, she said.

“A possibility is that Korean projects here export lithium cathode to the US,” Flores said in an interview Thursday in Santiago.

Mining giant Chile has been looking to leverage the world’s biggest lithium reserves to move further down the value chain. The Korean companies that have expressed interest in the country include Posco Holdings Inc. and SK Group and LG Corp., according to Flores.

Posco Holdings and petrochemical unit LG Chem said they are reviewing various investments or options in regions including Chile, while battery unit SK On said it is looking closely at the country. All three companies said no decisions have been made.

Last year, Chile granted Chinese firms access to preferential prices for lithium carbonate produced by SQM, the world’s second-largest lithium producer, for use in a cathode factory to be built in the country’s north. Japanese companies have also been looking into investments in the country, Chilean Economy Minister Nicolas Grau said in October.

Unlike Chinese-run projects, lithium processed by Korean companies in Chile may qualify for US incentives to diversify clean-energy supply chains. Chile has a free-trade agreement with the US.

