Korea Builder Gets Cash Infusion in Step Toward Creditor Terms

(Bloomberg) -- Distressed Korean builder Taeyoung Engineering & Construction won a cash infusion from its parent on Monday, bringing it a step closer toward fulfilling creditors’ demands ahead of a key deadline this week.

TY Holdings said in a statement it injected 89 billion won ($67 million) into the indebted developer. The holdings company also pledged to implement several other measures, including kickstarting the sale of its water treatment business Ecorbit Co. Ltd.

Taeyoung E&C has been locked in a disagreement with creditors over the restructuring of its debts. Monday’s announcement allows the company, whose projects include a baseball stadium, amusement parks and buildings in Seoul, to narrow the gap with creditors.

Taeyoung has until Jan. 11 to come up with a rescue plan.

Although the builder isn’t one of the biggest in Korea, its predicament has attracted the attention of officials keen to prevent another meltdown of the country’s credit market. The construction firm is more exposed than others in the sector to project financing liabilities, a type of short-term debt that was the trigger for the Legoland theme park developer crisis of 2022.

A news report that the Taeyoung had decided to accept creditors’ requests helped lift Taeyoung E&C’s stock 3.4% on Monday, its best showing since Jan. 3.

Having plummeted in late December on news that it lacked liquidity and wanted to restructure its debts, Taeyoung E&C’s stock has clawed back losses to gain 38% for the year so far and is now the second-best performer of the KOSPI index, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

In addition to Taeyoung E&C, TY Holdings’ portfolio includes Ecorbit, a 50:50 joint venture with KKR & Co. Inc. TY Holdings also owns Seoul Broadcasting System, one of South Korea’s top TV stations.

Shares in Seoul Broadcasting System dropped 9.8% on Monday, as investors pared their bets that Taeyoung’s parent may have to sell its stake in the broadcaster.

The price of Taeyoung E&C’s 2024 won bond dropped to its lowest since Dec. 28 at 61.7% of par.

--With assistance from Whanwoong Choi.

(Writes through with details on new funding)

