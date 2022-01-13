Korea Contents Week to Release Non-Face-to-Face Contents that Reinterpret Traditional Culture with Korea’s Major Cultural Organizations

Korea Contents Week has released special online programs. The content, produced in cooperation with the National Museum of Korea, Namwon National Gugak Center, and Asia Culture Center, three of Korea’s major cultural organizations, will share Korean traditional culture with the world.

The non-face-to-face contents that reinterpret Korea’s unique traditional cultural heritages with three of the country’s major cultural organizations were released on the Korea Contents Week’s section of the official website.

The National Museum of Korea restored Pyeongsaengdo in a digital format to provide a new form of exhibition of traditional paintings that are difficult to show in real life, and expand the understanding of Korean culture for foreigners. Released online, the video “Paintings of Ideal Life in Joseon, Pyeongsaengdo” features the entire K-digital restoration process with television personality Daniel Lindemann. Displayed in eight panels, Pyeongsaengdo is a cultural heritage that describes the ideal life of the people of the Joseon Dynasty. The work plays a significant role as it provides an understanding of 18th and 19th century Joseon and the people’s lifestyle of the times. The Korean artwork is the only one of its kind to show various aspects of an individual’s life.

The Namwon National Gugak Center released online content with reinterpretations of five pansori songs of Heungboga, Jeokbyeokga, Sugungga, Simcheongga, and Chunhyangga in the contemporary genre, to show a different side of the traditional songs which are designated as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. DJ. FENNER, who DJs in 12 different countries, has joined to share the charm of pansori, Korea’s traditional music, with the world.

The Asia Culture Center has released BBRUN in the form of metaverse immersive theater, and the performance features a futuristic earth survival adventure that combines modern technology with traditional culture. BBRUN showcases the inheritors of Goseong Ogwangdae mask dance, known for its wide variety of flexible choreography among all types of traditional mask dances in Korea and designated as an Important Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 7. The inheritors will demonstrate a modern reinterpretation of the dance. And, aided by 5G communication, motion capture, facial capture, and VR/AR technology, the audience will be able to meet, communicate, and interact with the performers live without having to be in the same place. The unique amalgam of cutting-edge technology and performance will be an event to be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Aside from , Korea Contents Week has created a great sensation both in and out of Korea with various sections throughout the website, including where people around the world are invited to take part in “Making a Korean Name Contest” and “Hanbok Coloring Contest” on social media. Additionally, provides an opportunity to experience Korean culture in seven countries, including the USA (Los Angeles), Russia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Belgium, and France. The festival is co-presented by the Korean Cultural Centers of each country and includes a variety of online content featuring the KOCOWEEK ambassador Jeon Somi.

