U.S. markets open in 9 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,834.25
    -22.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,978.00
    -162.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,805.50
    -78.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.20
    -9.60 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.37
    -1.72 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.80
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0021
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    +1.53 (+6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2950
    -0.1250 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,971.53
    -597.74 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.02
    -14.94 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,281.99
    -530.31 (-1.98%)
     

S. Korea’s Danal, LG CNS to build ‘one-for-all’ Web3 payments platform

Danny Park
·1 min read

South Korean payment services platform Danal has partnered with LG CNS to develop a payments network that hopes to bring Web3-related digital assets payments to the existing financial system.

See related article: South Korea’s SK Telecom to build its first Web3 wallet

Fast facts

  • LG CNS is an information technology consulting and solutions subsidiary of LG Corporation, the fourth-largest South Korean conglomerate.

  • The ‘Danal One Payment Platform’ will provide mobile and credit card payments that support cryptocurrencies, non-fungible token (NFT) and “future” payment schemes for the metaverse, the company said in a press release.

  • Danal said it plans to leverage its recent memorandum of understanding (MOU) with U.S.-based payments solutions provider Fiserv for global expansion.

  • Danal Fintech, Danal’s blockchain subsidiary, manages a local crypto payments platform Paycoin (PCI) which is accepted in local convenience stores, restaurants and other retail services.

See related article: South Korean banks seek green light on crypto

Recommended Stories