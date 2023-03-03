Korea Ginseng Corp., the World's No. 1 Ginseng Brand, selects Hollywood actress Arden Cho to be their brand ambassador

Still photos released from the upcoming "The Secret to My Health and Beauty" advertising campaign, pairing flagship K-herb brand Korea Ginseng Corp. with Arden Cho, the star of Netflix's Partner Track.

CERRITOS, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corp., the world's no.1 ginseng brand and K-herb brand, has teamed up with Hollywood star Arden Cho to promote its place in the U.S. market. To tease the debut of their upcoming advertising campaign, entitled "The Secret to My Health and Beauty", the company has released snapshots of Arden at work in her new position.

"We believe Arden Cho's energetic and healthy image, in tandem with CheongKwanJang's rapid US market growth, create the perfect synergy," noted Korea Ginseng Corp. CEO Heung-sil Lee.

Korea Ginseng Corp., which aims to parlay its 123-year-old legacy as the world's no.1 ginseng brand into a major position as a global healthy lifestyle company, made its first splash in the U.S. market last year with Koreselect, a product line specifically tailored to the American consumer's needs. This year, the company plans to build on that launch with the introduction of HSW, five brand-new Korean red ginseng-based beverages, at New Product Expo West 2023. What's more, Korea Ginseng Corp. established an American R&D center as a key part of its bid to transform itself into a comprehensive American health brand.

Korean American actress Arden Cho began her Hollywood career in 2006 and quickly gained recognition for her stellar work in The Honor List, Teen Wolf, Chicago Med, and CSI: NY. She most recently starred in the Netflix drama Partner Track, garnering acclaim for her portrayal of a confident, young Asian lawyer trying hard to break through the glass ceiling at her male-dominated New York law firm. Cho will make even more headlines this year with her part in the much-anticipated new Netflix series, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The new "The Secret to My Health and Beauty" campaign was filmed in mid-February and will debut in mid-March. Its goal is to dramatically increase awareness of the Korea Ginseng Corp. brand throughout the U.S.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand and herbal dietary company. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The KGC brands, inclusive of over 250 products, use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

