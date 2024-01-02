Korea’s Kospi Stock Index Heads for 19-Month High Amid Short-Selling Ban, Foreign Buying

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s stock benchmark reached its highest closing level since June 2022 amid foreign investor demand for chipmakers, as the nation kept a short-selling ban in place.

The Kospi index climbed 0.6% on Tuesday. Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. have been the biggest drivers of the measure’s recent gains, with the two semiconductor stocks drawing more than $3 billion in combined net inflows from overseas funds in the last quarter of 2023, boosted by optimism around artificial intelligence and improving chip demand.

The Kospi’s milestone comes after the nation banned short selling in local equities in early November, with the gauge having gained more than 12% since the prohibition was imposed. The tech-heavy emerging market has also benefited from improving global risk appetite as bets rise for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in 2024.

Robust earnings growth for memory chipmakers after a downturn in demand is expected to drive the Kospi higher this year. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are among Wall Street banks predicting a new record of 2,700, while Goldman Sachs analysts have set their target even higher at 2,800.

The bottoming out of the semiconductor industry will be key “for South Korea this year, and the exports data shows this may be happening sooner than expected driven by AI demand,” said Marvin Chen, a strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence. The country’s shipments grew at a faster pace than expected in December, data showed Monday.

“The short selling ban may also limit downside risks in the near term,” he added.

Global funds pumped about $10.7 billion on a net basis into Korean equities last year, the most since 2012. On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to scrap a planned capital gains tax on income from financial investments to further boost the country’s “significantly undervalued” stock market.

South Korea’s small-cap Kosdaq Index is less than 1% away from entering a so-called bull market, marked by a 20% gain from its most recent low on Oct. 31.

