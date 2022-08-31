U.S. markets closed

S.Korea revised Q2 GDP rises 0.7% q/q, in line with earlier estimate

·1 min read
Women wearing masks walk in a shopping district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's economy grew in the second quarter by a seasonally adjusted 0.7% from the previous quarter, revised central bank data showed on Thursday, matching the advance estimate released earlier.

That was slightly faster than a 0.6% growth in the first quarter but slower than 1.3% in the last quarter of 2021, according to the Bank of Korea data.

By expenditure, private consumption advanced 2.9%, while construction and facilities investment grew 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively. Exports shrank 3.1%.

The country's gross domestic product expanded by 2.9% on a year-on-year basis, also unchanged from the earlier estimate.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

