Korea Set to Price Debut Yen Bond in Japan as Relations Warm

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea priced its first yen bond in Japan in a move that highlights warming ties between two neighbors whose relations are scarred by history.

The sovereign, whose international credit ratings are higher than Japan’s, sold 70 billion yen ($474 million) of Samurai notes in a multi-part deal, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The three-year tranche priced at 23 basis points over the benchmark, one of the tightest spreads for any issuer in the market in recent years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The bellwether deal may carve the way for other yen bond sales by South Korean banks and companies, the country’s Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said in June, and also provide Japanese financial institutions opportunities for investment. This reflects strengthening ties between the two countries as they cooperate more with the US over North Korea and China.

Korean issuers are no strangers to the Samurai market, but bond sales have tended to wax and wane depending on political relations between the nations. The government’s offering follows efforts by President Yoon Suk Yeol to revamp ties with Japan since he took office last year after relations under his predecessor turned frosty and disputes surrounding Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean peninsula flared.

“There are economic and political incentives for both parties in this deal, with South Korea able to fund cheaply in yen and leaders of both countries working to improve relations,” said Takao Sasaki, a professor of political science at Heisei International University.

The latest steps toward reconciliation resulted in the first formal summit in March in Tokyo between the leaders of both countries in 12 years, and the reinstatement of South Korea as one of Japan’s preferred trading partners. In June, the countries also agreed to restore a foreign currency swap arrangement worth as much as $10 billion.

The last time Korean companies led sales in the Samurai market was in the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2012, but their offerings have been smaller than those from most global peers in recent years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Japan’s local debt market is also luring offerings from issuers outside the country after interest rates for dollar and euro bonds jumped. The importance of diversifying funding sources also took on more importance during periods in which the primary markets in the US and Europe dried up.

Samurai bond sales had climbed 57% to 845 billion yen since the start of the fiscal year in April to Wednesday versus the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Yields on yen corporate bonds average about 0.8%, making them cheaper for high-grade borrowers compared with the US market, where they’re around 5.8%, the data show.

The Korean government bond sale adds to a growing number of sovereigns raising funds in the Samurai market in recent years. Indonesia issued yen notes this year, while the Philippines, Mexico, Hungary and Egypt did deals in 2022.

--With assistance from Ayai Tomisawa and Shintaro Inkyo.

