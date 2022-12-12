Korea Short-Term Debt Yields Fall for First Time Since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Short-term credit yields in South Korea fell for the first time in 20 months on Monday, the latest sign of recovery in the market roiled by the default of a property developer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yields on three-month commercial paper — which companies use to raise funds for short-term payments like payroll — dropped one basis point on Monday morning in Seoul. That would be the first daily decline since April 2021, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

The decline underscores the rebound underway in Korea’s credit market after officials unleashed measures including an aid package of at least 50 trillion won to soothe stress. Yields on commercial paper surged to their highest since early 2009 in recent months after the developer of an amusement park in Gangwon province defaulted on its debt late September.

That prompted authorities to step in with measures including changes to collateral rules for transactions with the central bank. As a consequence Korean debt markets have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. The spread on 3-year AA- corporate notes has begun narrowing and investor appetite for new debt appears to be growing.

Non-financial companies in Korea have sold 1.3 trillion won of bonds in the domestic market this month so far, more than the 1.2 trillion won they repaid, the first positive net issuance after posting two-consecutive months of negative net sales, data from Korea Financial Investment Association show.

Adding to the upbeat signs, Gangwon province has repaid the defaulted 205 billion won of debt, borrowed by Gangwon Jungdo-development Corp., Yonhap News reported, citing governor Kim Jin-tae. He told reporters “it was an inevitable decision to stabilize financial markets,” according to the report.

Story continues

--With assistance from Harry Suhartono and Jan Dahinten.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.