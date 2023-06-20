Korea Stiffens Liquidity Standard for Banks as Markets Recover
(Bloomberg) -- South Korea will ask its banks to hold more liquid assets, starting a gradual exit from regulatory easing on capital requirements as local markets recover from the pandemic and a recent credit crunch.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Xi Tells Blinken ‘Very Good’ That Progress Made on US-China Ties
Global Stocks Slip on Worry Rally Looks Exhausted: Markets Wrap
Search Underway for Titanic-Wreck Submersible With Five Crew
Mass Immigration Experiment Gives Canada an Edge in Global Race for Labor
Authorities will begin normalizing rules for banks’ liquidity coverage ratio from July, the Financial Services Commission said in a statement Tuesday. The LCR ratio will be raised to 95% between July and December from 92.5% now, with the ratio for 2024 to be decided at the end of this year. Eased rules on the loan-to-deposit ratio will also normalize from next month.
The withdrawal of easing on the key liquidity coverage rules, introduced during the Covid era and extended after a developer’s default caused a liquidity crisis, shows authorities’ regained confidence in the country’s financial stability. In a sign of continued caution, regulators will maintain a broader market stabilization program to guard against future uncertainties.
Korea’s bond market has steadied after authorities pledged billions of dollars in support last year, when a theme park developer’s missed debt payment caused the worst market rout since the global financial crisis. Yields on benchmark three-month commercial paper have dropped to the lowest since October, while the won is Asia’s best-performing currency versus the dollar this quarter.
The separate market stabilization program, which includes a bond support fund, currently has sufficient support capacity of more than 35 trillion won ($27 billion), according to the FSC statement.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Microsoft’s Sudden AI Dominance Is Scrambling Silicon Valley’s Power Structure
Airlines Are Rankled About Pratt & Whitney’s Jet Engine Problems
Private Credit’s Quiet, Unstoppable Rise Comes With Unknown Risk
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.