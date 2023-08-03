Korea Superconductor Experts Seek to Test Breakthrough Claims

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean experts created a committee to verify claims about a potential breakthrough in superconductor technology that have been driving both excitement and controversy among markets and industry participants.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Korean Society of Superconductivity and Cryogenics asked the Quantum Energy Research Centre to submit samples that are required in the verification process of room-temperature superconductors, the institution said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The claim of a room temperature superconductor discovery is causing a great controversy at home and abroad, but we are concerned about the situation in which unverified claims are being poured out by fellow researchers without an entity responsible for verifying it,” KSSC, which consists of professors and experts, said.

Papers published last month showed researchers at the Quantum Energy Research Centre and other South Korean experts synthesized the world’s first superconductor known as LK-99 that is capable of conducting electricity at room temperature with ambient pressure.

Excitement grew further after a video of a team of Chinese scientists replicating the Korean team’s findings went viral.

Read more: Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Ambient Superconductors: QuickTake

KSSC said it is difficult to say if the material is a room-temperature superconductor at this point, based on the archived papers and published videos. Research institutes of KSSC members will conduct cross verification if Quantum provides samples, according to the statement.

The verification committee will be led by Kim Chang-Young, a Seoul National University professor who is an expert in a related field.

Story continues

“If it is verified, it will be a groundbreaking research result that will have a great impact on science and technology. However, it is worrisome that this verification is being disclosed without academic review, and that it is having economic and social impacts,” KSSC said.

Calls to Quantum Energy Research Centre was unanswered.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.