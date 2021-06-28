U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Korea-UN Youth Forum on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation will be held on June 29-30

·2 min read

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, together with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (ODA) will be co-hosting 'the Youth Forum on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation' in a hybrid(online and offline) format from 29 to 30 June. The joint occasion is all the more meaningful as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Korea's UN membership this year.

The Youth Forum will bring together 27 youth from 23 different countries such as Korea, US, Japan, France, Uganda, and they will discuss disarmament and non-proliferation issues and the role of youth with three sub-topics relevance to the young generation-UN Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), new and emerging technologies and gender. Adoption of 'Seoul Youth Declaration on Disarmament and Non-proliferation will be followed as a result of the Forum.

Mr. Ham Sang-wook, Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ms. Nakamitsu Izumi, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs will deliver their opening remarks on behalf of the Republic of Korea (ROK) government and the UN, respectively, followed by welcoming message from the UN Secretary General's Envoy on Youth, Jayathma Wickramanayake.

The Seoul Youth Declaration on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation has been developed by the participants composed of 27 representative of the Youth Forum and includes recommendations regarding disarmament and non-proliferation issues linked with SDGs, new and emerging technologies, and gender issues.

Before the Youth Forum, the special session for Korean students in the occasion of the Forum was held on 25 June in the Nodeul Island in Seoul. During one day event, more than 20 Korean youth intensively discussed the disarmament and non-proliferation issues with the role of Korean youth linked with SDGs, new and emerging technologies, and gender issues.

As a champion for Action 38, establishing a platform for youth engagement, of the UN Secretary General's Agenda for Disarmament, the Republic of Korea proposed the resolution on 'Youth, disarmament, and nonproliferation' at the United Nations General Assembly with 84 co-sponsors, which was adopted by consensus. A second resolution will be tabled later this year.

In this regard, the Youth Forum and the special session in the occasion of the Forum are of great significance as Korea and UNODA could facilitate space for constructive and engaging discussions among youth participants on disarmament and non-proliferation issues.

Media Contact
Organization: Secretariat of the Youth Forum on Disarmament and Non-proliferation
Contact: Eui Lim, Jin
Email: eljin15@mofa.go.kr
Website: https://www.mofa.go.kr/eng/index.do
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/disarmament_youth

SOURCE: Secretariat of the Youth Forum



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653333/Korea-UN-Youth-Forum-on-Disarmament-and-Non-Proliferation-will-be-held-on-June-29-30

