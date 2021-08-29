U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,503.25
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,382.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,428.50
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.00
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.86
    +0.12 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • Vix

    16.39
    -2.45 (-13.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7270
    -0.0830 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,555.06
    -999.81 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,216.21
    +48.31 (+4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,730.34
    +89.20 (+0.32%)
     

Korean 3D spatial data tool startup Urbanbase closes $11.1M Series B+ round

Kate Park
·3 min read

Urbanbase, a Seoul-based company that develops a 3D spatial data platform for interior planning and design, announced today it has raised $11.1 million (13 billion won) in a Series B+ round as it scales up.

This round of funding was led by Hanwha Hotel & Resort, which is a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Corporation.

Urbanbase, founded in 2013 by chief executive officer and a former architect Jinu Ha, has now raised $20 million (approximately 23 billion won) in total.

Existing investors did not join this round. The company had raised Series A funding of $1.8 million and an additional $1.2 million in 2017 and its first Series B round in April 2020, from backers that included South Korea-based Shinsegae Information & Communication, Woomi Construction, SL Investment, KDB Capital, Shinhan Capital, Enlight Ventures, CKD Venture Capital, and Breeze Investment, Ha said.

The latest funding will be used for enhancing its B2B SaaS, investing in R&D for advanced virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and 3D tools, which are considered core technologies of metaverse that is its new business Urbanbase plans to enter, according to Ha. Global metaverse market size is projected to increase $280 billion by 2025 from $30.7 billion in 2021, based on Strategy Analytics’ report.

Companies that focus on opportunities in the so-called "metaverse" have been growing as part of a next-generation approach to building viable business models in areas like virtual and augmented reality, and all the hardware and software and new tech that are being built for them. Big tech corporations, ranging from Facebook, Intel to Microsoft, are targeting to move in the area. Apple also waded into the area of virtual reality, working on developing a high-end VR headset.

Urbanbase also plans to upgrade its home interior software platform, Urbanbase Studio, that has functions to transform 2D indoor space images into 3D displays via Urbanbase’s patented algorithm, visualize interior products in augmented reality and analyze spatial images based on the AI technology.

Construction tech startup Agora raises $33M in Tiger Global-led round amid 760% YoY ARR growth

Urbanbase claims 50,000 monthly active users with 70,000 registered B2C users. The company has about 50 B2B customers.

“Most of our B2B clients are large conglomerates in South Korea and Japan, for example, LG Electronics, Japan-based Mitsubishi Real Estate Service, Nitori Holdings, Dentsu Group and SoftBank, but we would like to extend our B2B clients base to small, midsized companies and bring more B2C users after closing the Series B+ funding,” Ha mentioned.

Urbanbase is seeking an acquisition target in prop-tech and construction technology sectors, Ha told TechCrunch. Urbanbase currently focuses on developing the interior tools for apartment buildings because about 70-80 percent of total households in South Korea and Japan live in apartments, Ha said, adding that it will diversify its portfolio by acquiring a startup that covers different types of residence.

It currently operates the platform in Korean and Japanese, but it will add English language service prior to entering in Singapore in the end of 2021, Ha said.

Apple said to be working a high-priced standalone VR headset as debut mixed reality product

RenovAI helps retailers offer automated interior design advice to their customers

