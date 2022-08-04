U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.25
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,750.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,260.75
    -10.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.14
    +0.48 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +13.30 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.14 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0190
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.98
    -1.95 (-8.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2154
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3690
    +0.5380 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,878.20
    -337.28 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.65
    +0.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.98
    -19.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

S.Korean airlines temporarily cancel flights to Taiwan, media says

1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Korean Airlines is seen on a B787-9 plane at its aviation shed in Incheon, South Korea
In this article:
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines are cancelling flights to Taiwan for one or two days because of Chinese military exercises in the area, local media reported on Thursday,

Korean Air canceled flights between Incheon and Taiwan on Friday and Saturday, while Asiana Airlines canceled Friday's direct flight to Taiwan and will monitor the situation, news agency News1 and other local media reported.

Spokespeople for Korean Air and Asiana could not be immediately reached.

China launched unprecedented live-fire military drills in six areas that ring Taiwan on Thursday, a day after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as its sovereign territory.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

