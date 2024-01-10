Korean Builder Taeyoung Enters Key Moment in Restructuring Push

(Bloomberg) -- The distressed South Korean builder that’s sparked concerns about project finance crises in a nation on alert against more flareups is heading into a pivotal moment.

Taeyoung Engineering & Construction, whose projects include a baseball stadium and amusement parks, may get word later Wednesday on creditors’ thinking about its push to restructure debt—which prompted warnings of broader insolvency risks when it emerged late last year. Korea Development Bank, its largest creditor, is holding a meeting from 9 a.m. local time Wednesday to discuss the so-called self-rescue plans.

Time is short ahead of a Jan. 11 deadline for the builder and its creditors to decide whether to move forward with restructuring talks.

Korea has been on edge about property debt risks after a default in 2022 by the developer of a Legoland amusement park that sent some corporate borrowing costs spiking over decade-highs. Policy steps to support the market helped staunch that crisis. But just months later in July last year, distress in project finance flared again when MG Community Credit Cooperatives—one of the nation’s biggest credit unions—suffered abrupt deposit outflows amid concerns about soured project finance loans.

In a sign of how seriously authorities are taking the risks of broader market contagion posed by Taeyoung—despite it not being one of Korea’s biggest builders—officials pledged in recent days to step up a $66 billion program to stabilize markets, if needed, to limit any spillover.

So far, that’s been enough to keep credit markets stable. Spreads on three-year AA- corporate bonds over similar-maturity government notes are unchanged so far this year at 0.74 percentage point. That compares with a nine-month high of 0.85 percentage point in November.

There were also signs Tuesday of some progress in the restructuring effort. One issue has been where the builder will get the money to repay creditors. The broader Taeyoung Group said that the conglomerate is prepared to offer its stake in Seoul Broadcasting System, one of the nation’s biggest broadcasters as collateral.

The portfolio of parent TY Holdings also includes water treatment business Ecorbit, a 50:50 joint venture with KKR & Co. Taeyoung said Tuesday it had agreed with KKR to sell Ecorbit, a step that could bring in more money to repay debts.

