Korean Builder Taeyoung Wins Vote to Start Restructuring

(Bloomberg) -- Taeyoung Engineering & Construction, the distressed developer that’s raised the threat of more project finance crises in South Korea, won support from creditors in a vote to start debt restructuring talks.

The builder of a post office in Seoul’s financial district, amusement parks and a baseball stadium received the backing in a vote from creditors holding 96.1% of its aggregate debt, according to a statement from its largest creditor Korea Development Bank on Friday. That surpassed the level of at least 75% it needed.

But the successful ballot is only the first step in a months-long restructuring process for the firm, part of a larger conglomerate that includes one of the nation’s biggest broadcasters famous for its Korean dramas. KDB said it will set up a body to supervise the builder’s financial management, and that creditors want to push ahead with construction projects already underway, among various steps.

Taeyoung has rekindled memories of a default in 2022 by the developer of a Legoland amusement park that sent short-term corporate borrowing costs to their highest in over a decade. The case has sent authorities into damage control mode to contain any fallout, with sensitivities running high after other real estate debt related crises that struck after the Bank of Korea started hiking interest rates in 2021. The policy steps have helped stop credit markets going into a spin this time, with yield premiums stable since the start of the year.

Taeyoung struggled to refinance project finance loans, the same kind of short-term debt taken out by builders for construction projects that caused the Legoland developer crisis. To generate cash, Taeyoung Group is selling off assets and offered to provide even its lucrative stake in Seoul Broadcasting System as collateral, if needed, in order to win a green light from creditors.

Taeyoung’s announcement in late December that it was seeking a restructuring triggered a selloff in its won-denominated bond and prompted a raft of statements by government officials to reassure investors and prevent contagion.

Korea’s finance minister pledged to step up a $66 billion program to stabilize markets, if needed. Likewise, Lee Bokhyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, a market watchdog, said there was a contingency plan to calm markets, if required.

Yields on commercial paper, which spiked as a result of Legoland’s troubles, have been steady in recent days, well below their 2022 crisis-era peak.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong told reporters in Seoul this week that there’s “little possibility” of the Taeyoung situation becoming a systemic risk.

Having agreed to kick-start the process, creditors will have until April 10 to undertake due diligence of Taeyoung E&C’s business. The deadline for agreement on a restructuring proposal is April 11, with a detailed plan to be signed within a month of that date. Changes to the yield and maturity of the builder’s debt could be decided on during those talks.

