S.Korean crypto exchange freezes around 20 Russian accounts
South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Gopax announced on Wednesday that it has frozen and blocked Russian accounts and IP addresses from its platform.
Fast facts
According to local media, the exchange has blocked around 20 accounts belonging to Russian users.
Gopax said its restrictions align with the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control and the European Union’s sanctions against Russia.
Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands also announced on Friday that it has shuttered its services for Russian users.
However, not all crypto exchanges share the sentiment, with Binance and Kraken saying they will not freeze individual user accounts on their platforms.
