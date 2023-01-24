U.S. markets closed

Korean Cultural Center New York presents MERRY-GO-ROUND (North American premiere), by team MOVER, blending breakdance with dynamic traditional sounds

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea is pleased to present MERRY-GO-ROUND, a North American premiere performance seamlessly blending genres of breakdance, contemporary dance, and body movement with Korean traditional instrumentations for a one-of-a-kind showcase at the KnJ Theater at Peridance Center on Saturday, February 4th at 8:00 pm and Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at 4:30 pm.

MERRY-GO-ROUND main poster
MERRY-GO-ROUND main poster

"Merry-Go-Round" refers to a DJing technique originally created by Kool Herc in the Hip-Hop genre that repeats the short interludes (or breaks) of songs by using two turntables to extend the beats, allowing dancers with more time to showcase their moves.

B-Boying, which originated from this music of the turntables, is a dance that mirrors our lives that flow with a repeated rhythm. A wide range of emotions from joy to sadness, accomplishment and emptiness are expressed by the dancers, and performed to dynamic Korean traditional music, delivering a unique sense of "heung" (a sense of joyful excitement) and "han" (a sense of deep sorrow or resentment) expressed by team MOVER through dance.

Program Notes

While staring at the music playing on the turntable,
we find that life oddly resembles the turntable that spins repeatedly;
The place where the needle comes down and touches,
changes continuously.

What kind of life will we deliver when our needle comes down to the vinyl?

About MOVER

Founded in 2014, MOVER is a creator group that produces various creative activities and performances not limited to any specific genres of dance, to include, but not limited to, modern dance, street dance, and contemporary dance.

With Art Director Seol-Jin Kim at the helm, MOVER takes various challenges beyond just simply moving the body, with the goal of constant motion without stopping in scope of life.

The Artists

Seungyong Sung (Tazo): The unique flow of movement with flexibility combined with breaking
Kisu Kim (Rocket): Creative movements via utilizing various body parts based on breakdance
Byeongjun Lee (Mario): With various steps, dancing as if creating a drawing
Jooyong Sim (Sknuf) - Creative and intuitive style of movements utilizing body elasticity
Gijoo Kim (Pocket) - Overwhelming power movements that use sheer centrifugal force
Soojin Jeong (Steel 8) - Lithe movements combined with flexibility and breaking skills
Joonyoung Kim (X June) - Geomungo player who captures life in music

Korean Cultural Center New York

Inaugurated in 1979, the Korean Cultural Center New York is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea. KCCNY works to promote cultural arts exchange and stimulate interest in Korean culture through various opportunities including exhibitions, concerts, film festivals, educational programs, and more. www.koreanculture.org

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korean-cultural-center-new-york-presents-merry-go-round-north-american-premiere-by-team-mover-blending-breakdance-with-dynamic-traditional-sounds-301729693.html

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York

