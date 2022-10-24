U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,808.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,540.00
    -5.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,472.50
    -6.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.40
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.79
    +0.21 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.00
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.06 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9892
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    +0.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0030 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7680
    -0.2520 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,314.88
    -259.43 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.90
    -0.45 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Korean Cultural Center New York presents MERRY-GO-ROUND (North American premiere), by team MOVER, blending breakdance with dynamic Korean traditional sounds

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea is pleased to present MERRY-GO-ROUND, a North American premiere performance seamlessly blending genres of breakdance, contemporary dance, and body movement with Korean traditional instrumentations for a one-of-a-kind showcase at the KnJ Theater at Peridance Center on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 at 8 pm. A pre-show special contemporary/improvisation workshop, "Play Body"with Seoljin Kim and Kisoo Kim will take place 2:30 - 4:00 pm on Friday, November 4th at Peridance Center (pre-registration required).

Merry Go Round - Main Poster
Merry Go Round - Main Poster

"Merry-Go-Round" refers to a DJing technique originally created by Kool Herc in the Hip-Hop genre that repeats the short interludes (or breaks) of songs by using two turntables to extend the beats, allowing dancers with more time to showcase their moves.

B-Boying, which originated from this music of the turntables, is a dance that mirrors our lives that flow with a repeated rhythm.

A wide range of emotions from joy to sadness, accomplishment and emptiness are expressed by the dancers. Team MOVER performs to dynamic Korean traditional music, delivering a unique sense of "heung" (a sense of joyful excitement) and "han" (a sense of deep sorrow or resentment) through dance.

Program Notes

While staring at the music playing on the turntable,
we find that life oddly resembles the turntable that spins repeatedly;
The place where the needle comes down and touches,
changes continuously.

What kind of life will we deliver when our needle comes down to the vinyl?

About MOVER

Founded in 2014, MOVER is a creator group that produces various creative activities and performances not limited to any specific genres of dance, to include, but not limited to, modern dance, street dance, and contemporary dance.

With Art Director Seoljin Kim at the helm, MOVER takes various challenges beyond just simply moving the body, with the goal of constant motion without stopping in scope of life.

The Artists

Seungyong Sung (Tazo): The unique flow of movement with flexibility combined with breaking
Kisoo Kim (Rocket): Creative movements via utilizing various body parts based on breakdance
Byung-joon Lee (Mario): With various steps, dancing as if creating a drawing
Jooyong Shim (Sknuf) - Creative and intuitive style of movements utilizing body elasticity
Kijoo Kim (Pocket) - Overwhelming power movements that use sheer centrifugal force
Soojin Jung (Steel 8) - Lithe movements combined with flexibility and breaking skills
Joonyoung Kim (X June) - Geomungo player who captures life in music

The program is organized and presented by the Korean Cultural Center New York, the Peridance Center, and MOVER in partnership with Yellow Bomb

Korean Cultural Center New York

Inaugurated in 1979, the Korean Cultural Center New York is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea. KCCNY works to promote cultural arts exchange and stimulate interest in Korean culture through various opportunities including exhibitions, concerts, film festivals, educational programs, and more. www.koreanculture.org

For press inquiries, contact Mickey Hyun (mickeyhyun@koreanculture.org)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korean-cultural-center-new-york-presents-merry-go-round-north-american-premiere-by-team-mover-blending-breakdance-with-dynamic-korean-traditional-sounds-301657821.html

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York

Recommended Stories

  • German protesters arrested after throwing mashed potatoes at Monet painting that sold for $110 million

    Police arrested a pair of German protesters who, in a bid to bring attention to the perils of climate change, threw mashed potatoes Sunday at a Claude Monet

  • Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Tour: Live At The Royal Festival Hall

    In celebration of the album's 50th anniversary, a live concert performance was held over three days at London's Royal Festival Hall. The music was accompanied by dance and acrobatic feats by the Circa Contemporary Circus to create a beautiful and memorable experience that truly brings this masterpiece to life. This once-in-a-lifetime performance was captured in 4K and will be coming to home video in both a 2-disc Blu-ray and 2-disc DVD set. Home audiences will be able to experience the unique pe

  • Titanic ambition pays off for the RPO and Petrenko, plus the best of October’s classical concerts

    Fortune favours the bold, and it certainly favoured the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Sunday night. While post-pandemic nerves and imminent recession are persuading some outfits to play safe, the RPO booked the biggest venue in town to play the biggest symphony ever written, Gustav Mahler’s Eighth, the so-called “Symphony of a Thousand”. They were rewarded with a near sell-out house and a standing ovation.

  • Activists throw mashed potatoes on Monet painting to protest fossil fuels

    The painting was not damaged, according to the German museum where the work was on display.

  • Cuba’s top ballerina takes reins amid crumbling theatres and talent exodus

    Viengsay Valdés, 44, has the tough task of renewing the Cuban National Ballet’s reputation as country finds itself in crisis

  • Big Spender Blue Ivy Carter Bids Over $80K On Diamond Earrings At Wearable Art Gala

    Blue Ivy has an eye for finer things proving her divine taste yearly at her grandmother Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala, and this year is no different.

  • ‘No more Santa Sunak.’ New U.K. prime minister faces a battle to keep markets calm, say analysts.

    The new U.K. prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has his work cut out for him to keep financial markets calm.

  • Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

    Take a look at these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds if you're looking to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • Philips to Cut 4,000 Jobs as Big Recall, Supply Snags Hit Earnings

    The Dutch healthcare conglomerate said that the job cuts, which amount to about 5% of its 80,000 workforce, would save Philips almost $300 million a year.

  • Credit Suisse to Pay €238 Million to Settle Tax Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay €238 million ($234 million) to settle a French criminal probe into allegations the bank helped clients stash undeclared funds.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesTech Pushes Stocks Higher as Key Earnings Loom: Markets WrapSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops Ou

  • China Builder Yango’s Unit Gets Wind-Up Order in First in HK

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has issued an order that a Chinese developer’s unit that defaulted on offshore debt be wound up, the first such instance against a major builder during the country’s property-debt crisis and opening the door to more such decisions.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway W

  • Peninsula drug company Myovant to go private in $1.7 billion buyout

    A company led by former Genentech Inc. president Myrtle Potter will buy part of Brisbane-based drug maker Myovant Sciences Ltd. and take the company private in a $1.7 billion deal. The buyout by New York-based Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and parent company Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. of Japan puts the value of Myovant (NYSE: MYOV) at $2.9 billion. Myovant, which in six years built to nearly 600 employees and developed two drugs approved for three conditions in women's health and prostate cancer, earlier this month rejected a buyout offer by the group of companies controlled by Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. At that time, Myovant's board said that $22.75-per-share bid for the 48% stake the group didn't already own "significantly" undervalued Myovant.

  • Diversify Your Portfolio With 3 Best Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds

    Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz. CFSMX, BMSFX, and WAMFX. Each has earned a Zacks #1 Rank.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Hard Hit Software Sector?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • NFT Creators Have Made a Total of $1.8B in Royalties: Report

    A report from Galaxy Digital shows that Ethereum-based NFT creators have made $1.8 billion worth of royalties to date from marketplaces like OpenSea. Galaxy Digital’s Research Associate Salmaan Qadir breaks down the new report.

  • Embattled London Metal Exchange Is Headed Into Yet Another Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange has faced a firestorm of criticism this year, and it’s about to get even worse.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesThe 145-year-old bourse is already taking heat fr

  • Japanese Yen Shrugs Off Possible Intervention. It Weakens Against the Dollar.

    The government has yet to confirm whether it bought yen to prop it up. If it did, the effect was short-lived.

  • Why Accelerate Diagnostics Shares Are Plummeting Today?

    Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX) said that according to recent discussions, the FDA has clarified that the company must obtain a 510(k) clearance to continue marketing and distributing the Accelerate Arc Products in the U.S. Accelerate Arc Products include Accelerate Arc system and related BC Kit. The company had been listing the Accelerate Arc Products as a Class I device exempt from 510(k) clearance requirements. The company intends to continue fully cooperating with the FDA, promptly

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • SEC asks court to deny Ripple motion for summary judgment in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. SEC has filed a legal rebuttal to Ripple’s motion for summary judgment, a day after Ripple took a similar move against the SEC.