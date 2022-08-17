U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

Korean Government Agency Helps Companies to Discover SMBs with Metaverse Expertise on Online Export Conference

2 min read

  • Meet Korean metaverse companies on overhauled virtual exhibition spaces ICTWOW

  • Business talks will be held both on ICTWON and K-Metaverse Expo Busan on 18 and 19 Aug.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National IT Promotion Agency (NIPA), a Korean government agency for supporting the ICT industry, hosts an online export conference for small and medium companies (SMBs) to find overseas clients.

The event takes place on 18-19 August on World Online ICT Show or ICTWOW (http://www.ictwow.com), an integrated platform to support the domestic ICT business entering overseas markets during the hard times after the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICTWOW is a virtual space where more than 450 promising Korean ICT companies present their technology and products on a 24/7 basis.

They overhauled ICTWOW recently to refine company directories and enhance search features. It also faced off the design by building new 3D image elements on the main pages. AI chatbot is newly implemented for customer support.

The online ICTWOW event will accompany the on-site exhibition K-Metaverse Expo Busan, held in BEXCO, Busan.

Based on surveys among domestic SMBs that run Metaverse-related businesses, NIPA recruited more than 20 potential clients from Canada, Japan, China, and some ASEAN countries. More than 30 domestic companies will gather in the export lounge in K-Metaverse Expo Busan to present their Metaverse-related services and technologies to these clients via video calling and ICTWOW company pages.

"We expect this virtual and on-site hybrid event to open new opportunities for Korean SMBs that seek to enter the overseas market during the economic hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jinhong Park, lead of the Global Business Team, NIPA. "NIPA is devoted to supporting promising companies to succeed in the global market. We not only connect potential clients to companies but also provide follow-up care and process monitoring," he added.

Virtual exhibition spaces, ICTWOW (World Online ICT show) (PRNewsfoto/National IT Promotion Agency)
Virtual exhibition spaces, ICTWOW (World Online ICT show) (PRNewsfoto/National IT Promotion Agency)

 

SOURCE National IT Promotion Agency

