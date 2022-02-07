U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.75
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,923.00
    -55.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,648.00
    -37.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.20
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.44
    +0.13 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.90
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.24 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • Vix

    23.22
    -1.13 (-4.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3170
    +0.1170 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,112.72
    +573.82 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.11
    +107.14 (+12.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,242.03
    -197.96 (-0.72%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Korean micromobility startup Swing grabs $24M for growth, expands to Japan

Kate Park
·5 min read

Swing, a South Korean electric scooter and micromobility startup, announced today it has raised $24 million in a Series B round to spur its growth and expansion to Japan.

The funding was led by White Star Capital, which also invested in Berlin-based Tier Mobility, and included existing backer Hashed, among others. With the fresh capital, Swing has raised a total of approximately $33 million (40 billion KRW) since its inception in 2019.

Founder and chief executive officer of Swing San Kim told TechCrunch that the startup will use the proceeds to increase its fleet of micromobility and further penetrate the Japanese market. In 2022, Swing plans to deploy 100,000 e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds that will have a swappable battery that’s interchangeable with each other and install 200 charging stations for its own usage and others as options. Swing currently operates a fleet of 35,000 electric vehicles, including e-scooters and e-mopeds.

Apart from its Swing app, the shared micromobility startup recently launched a new app called Dayrider that enables delivery riders to rent e-mopeds or e-scooters for just one or two days without the hassle of charging.

The city of Seoul announced in September that it will add 62,000 electric motorcycles, including e-mopeds, and install 200,000 additional electric charging stations by 2025 in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Seoul also said it would replace 100% of the 35,000 motorcycles used for delivery services with electric motors.

Swing aims to take the market. According to the company, there is no suitable e-moped model that can meet the required demand in South Korea, no supply chain that can sell, repair or resell and no charging stations that offer services to potential e-mopeds users.

When it comes to operations, Swing has taken a franchise model. Chief operating officer of Swing Jason Shin said Swing, with the franchise model, could expand its fleets faster with smaller capital than its peers. Swing sells its branded fleets to franchisees. Then the franchisees charge and maintain the e-scooters using Swing’s proprietary software. Swing currently has more than 50 franchise partners, Kim said.

“No one doubted the market potential. The problem was who will win the competition. Rather than pouring investors’ money on the ground, our strategy was to build a strong internal operation team to make sure each scooter makes a positive return, which has worked,” said Shin.

Although Swing has generated net profits since its second year of operations, it could not meet its aimed numbers as expected, Kim said. He added that the ridership of new users has dropped in the wake of last year's tightened regulation on e-scooters.

South Korea’s revised rules on e-scooter have hurt e-scooter companies in the country. Under the amended Road Traffic Act, which came into effect in May 2021, e-scooter riders must be 16 years of age or over, have a valid driver’s license and wear a helmet. If the users fail to follow the new regulations, they will be imposed a fine. The e-scooter users also must use bike paths and park the e-scooters away from people and cars. In July, the city of Seoul announced it would tow illegally parked e-scooters and charge a penalty.

More than 20 e-scooter rental companies are currently operating in South Korea, where there is no limit on the number of fleets or companies that can run the business in the sector. Industry sources told TechCrunch that consolidation started in the e-scooter industry last year. Berlin-based e-scooter platform Wind Mobility, which entered the South Korean market two years ago, shut down its operation in Seoul last October.

Expansion to Japan

Last year, the startup set up a subsidiary in Japan, aiming to launch its service in Tokyo in the first half of 2022.

Kim said customers and cities in Japan are optimal for e-scooters, with its high smartphone penetration rate, e-bike usage and huge demand for the last-mile trip due to the distance between stations.

“Last year, the Japanese government opened the door to legally start e-scooter sharing through proof of concept. As a Seoul-based startup, Swing can lead the micromobility adoption in Japan through our operational excellence and accumulated data in a very similar environment,” Kim said.

“We are at an exciting point of time with e-scooters in the Japanese market, where the government is conducting proof-of-concept projects to fine-tune its guidelines and regulations ahead of a proper launch. This exciting partnership between White Star Capital and Swing will be extremely beneficial for Japanese stakeholders who would have access to Swing’s technological capabilities as well as operational knowledge they have built over the years in Korea. Last-mile logistics remains a challenge in Japan, and we look forward to helping Swing address these issues and to bring a better mobility experience for users, riders, businesses and the public sector counterpart," said Shun Nagao, venture partner of White Star Capital said.

Why micromobility may emerge from the pandemic stronger than before

 

“Mobility has been a big focus for us as we’ve been fortunate to partner with leading companies such as Tier Mobility and Finn Auto in Europe. Robust guidelines and regulations developed in close partnership with leading companies set the stage for Europe to embrace tech-native mobility and its positive environmental impact. We see South Korea and Japan closely following this trend and anticipate micromobility to reach a critical inflection point in the next few years,” said Eddie Lee, partner of White Star Capital. “White Star Capital will be working very closely with San and his team to support Swing’s ambitious vision to become a global company through entering Japan and growing its logistics capabilities with the new Dayrider business.”

Swing has more than 100 employees in South Korea and four people in Japan.

Recommended Stories

  • EU wants to rival China's belt and road in Africa, but will deeds match words?

    With less than two weeks to go until the sixth EU-African Union summit, European Union members remain split on how to come up with a financial package able to rival China's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. EU plans for the February 17-18 summit in Brussels include the launch of "an ambitious Africa-Europe investment package, taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis". In December, the 27-member bloc announced it would mobilise up to €

  • Top Biden aide says Russian invasion of Ukraine could come ‘any day’

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day," launching a conflict that would come at an “enormous human cost."

  • McDonald's Menu: Would You Like Fries With That? (You May Be Out of Luck)

    McDonald's is adjusting its menu globally after facing a shortage of one of its customers' favorite items.

  • The rise of defense tech is bringing Silicon Valley back to its roots

    The timeless quest for national competitive advantage has accelerated with globalization. During the Cold War, the United States and the U.S.S.R. fought an ideological and a military race, but never one over consumer products: No American was interested in buying a Soviet toaster.

  • S. Korea politicians criticize China over traditional dress

    Major South Korean presidential candidates accused China of laying claim to their culture after a performer wore a traditional Korean dress during the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics. A woman in a white and light purple hanbok dress marched along other performers apparently representing China’s various ethnic groups as they carried the Chinese national flag during Friday's event at Beijing’s National Stadium.

  • Neymar faces 'crucial' week as Real Madrid tie looms

    Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino says Neymar is making "encouraging" progress ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

  • S.Korea surpasses 1 million total COVID cases with daily record

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Sunday surpassed one million cumulative COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, as health officials reported a daily record of 38,691 new infections driven by an Omicron variant outbreak. South Korea saw its first confirmed COVID-19 case on January 20, 2020, and soon became the first country outside China to battle a major outbreak. An aggressive strategy of tracking, tracing, masking and quarantining helped South Korea to blunt that initial wave and keep overall cases and deaths low without widespread lockdowns, but the spread of the Omicron variant is driving case numbers to new highs.

  • Kanye West Alleges Kim Kardashian Accused Him of “Putting a Hit Out on Her” Amid Public Feud

    Kanye West is once again lashing out at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid a public feud about their daughter North’s presence on TikTok. The 44-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, took to Instagram on Sunday to share screenshots of an alleged text message conversation with Kardashian’s unnamed cousin showing support over his displeasure […]

  • The Boeing 737 Max tragedy is a cautionary tale of cost-cutting corporate hubris

    “Boeing got away with murder,” according to author on book about the tragedy. │ Opinion

  • Coolest Cars For Sale To Kick-Off February

    These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week.What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would

  • Iraq to delay selection of a new president, lawmakers say

    The court said the candidacy of Hoshyar Zebari, a Western-friendly veteran Iraqi Kurdish statesman, could not proceed until corruption charges from a separate 2016 stint as finance minister were dealt with. The decision was a blow to populist Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who was the biggest winner in an October election and has vowed to quickly push through a government that could exclude Iranian allies. Sadr, the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) of which Zebari is a member and an alliance of Sunni Muslim lawmakers had supported Zebari's bid for president.

  • CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: USMNT clinching scenarios, predictions for March qualifiers

    The U.S. men's national team enters the final CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying window in March likely needing four points to qualify for Qatar.

  • Olympics-Lack of big cauldron and flame was innovation - ceremony director

    A snowflake instead of a huge cauldron and a "micro-flame" in place of a roaring fire at the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics were an "innovation" celebrating the human spirit, the ceremony's director said on Saturday. Fans watching the climactic moment of Friday's start of the Beijing 2022 Games were left wondering where the usually dramatic burst of flame was, when the final torchbearers placed the lit torch on a large snowflake-shaped metal structure without any further ignition and it was lifted into the air. The faint flame reflected unity and the original aspiration of human beings, said Zhang Yimou.

  • House fire claims multiple pets

    Firefighters respond to a Saturday night house fire

  • Turkish ski jumper İpcioğlu mum on Uyghur statement

    Turkish ski jumper Fatih Arda İpcioğlu declined to say if the crescent and star on his blue skis the day before the normal hill competition at the Beijing Olympics was a statement in support of China’s Uyghur community. The design on the skis used Saturday seemed to recognize East Turkestan, the region that is home to Uyghurs.

  • Travel rush hits China as biggest holiday ends

    Chinese passengers have begun traveling back from their hometowns across the country as the Spring Festival holiday draws to an end.

  • From Rivian to Lucid, Start-Up EV Makers Are Flourishing—But for How Long?

    An abundance of start-ups suggests independent automotive manufacture is in robust health. But will any go the distance?

  • Game of Thrones Stars Reunite for Studio Tour Opening in Northern Ireland

    Nathalie Emmanuel, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Kristian Nairn reunited Friday to "break the chains" at the new Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Northern Ireland

  • Here's What The Cast Of "Selena" Looked Like Then Vs. What They Look Like Now

    Twenty-five years later and still willing to do anything for Selenas!View Entire Post ›

  • HBO Max has halted ‘The Boondocks’ reboot

    The revival of The Boondocks, the beloved Cartoon Network animated adult sitcom, has been canceled by HBO Max. In 2019, […] The post HBO Max has halted ‘The Boondocks’ reboot appeared first on TheGrio.