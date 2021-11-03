U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,618.50
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,895.00
    -43.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,961.75
    +0.50 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,358.50
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.61
    -1.30 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.30
    -8.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.10
    -0.31 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9100
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,238.17
    +1,613.36 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,560.54
    +61.38 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Korean online payment service Kakao Pay surges nearly 114% on the first day of trading

Kate Park
·2 min read

Shares in Kakao Pay, the fintech unit of South Korea’s largest messaging app operator Kakao Corp, closed up 114% in its market debut on Wednesday.

The Ant Financial-backed company ended day one of trading at $163.3 (193,000 won), securing a market capitalization of $21.2 billion.

Kakao Pay’s shares surged as high as $194.6 (230,000 won) on the KOSPI, up 155.6% from the issue price of $76.2 (90,000 won), the upper end of its IPO range.

Kakao Pay raised $1.3 billion (1.53 trillion won) at a $9.9 billion valuation, offering 17 million new shares in its initial public offering last week.

The gains for Kakao Bank came amid a crackdown on the country’s tech companies by South Korean regulators and politicians. In September, local lawmakers accused the country’s big tech companies, including Kakao Pay’s parent company Kakao Corp, of monopoly issues. The lawmakers also have expressed concerns regarding the growing power and valuation of tech companies in Korea.

Kakao Pay had to delay its listing twice this summer as the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) asked Kakao Pay to cut its share price and valuation. The company lowered about 6% of its targeted IPO to $1.3 billion from $1.63 billion in July.

Kakao Pay will use its IPO proceeds to speed up its global expansion, including in Southeast Asia, Europe and China, said CEO Alex Ryu at an online press conference last week. Southeast Asia and Middle East-based companies have been reaching out to the fintech company to seek strategic partnerships, Ryu mentioned. It will invest in AI, cloud, robo-advisors and blockchain-powered fintech companies in South Korea and overseas countries after the listing, Ryu added.

“Kakao Pay is fundamentally a financial platform, and we seek to maintain symbiotic relationships of mutual growth with other financial institutions,” said Ryu.

The company also plans to expand its offline payment infrastructure, operate a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service, set up a digital non-life insurance subsidiary, and launch a mobile trading system (MTS).

Kakao Pay, founded in 2014, claims a total of 36.5 million users, with monthly active users at 20 million. The company's total transaction volume recorded $72.4 billion for twelve months as of June, while its revenue increased more than 102% over the past two years during the pandemic. Kakao Pay recorded $6.9 million (8.2 billion won) in EBITDA in the first half of 2021.

Kakao Pay said one of its differentiators is creating synergies with its sister companies like Kakao messaging app, Kakao Bank, Kakao Mobility, and Kakao Games.

Kakao Mobility and Kako Entertainment are also set to go public in 2022.

Kakao Corp’s digital lender subsidiary Kakao Bank, which raised $2.3 billion via IPO in August, had a market cap of $23.9 billion (28 trillion won) as of today.

Alibaba’s Ant Financial expands to Korea with $200M investment in Kakao Pay

Korean Messaging Service Kakao Gets Ready For A $2 Billion IPO

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 100%, Says Oppenheimer

    What happens when headwinds meet tailwinds? In meteorology, head-on collisions of opposite air masses gives birth to thunderstorms; add some Coriolis force, and the storm becomes cyclonic. As historian Bruce Catton once described such action, in a political context, ‘tornado weather: sultriest and most menacing.’ But it seems, for now, that we’ve missed that bullet. As Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus writes, “While economic data continues to show persistently high levels

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Avis shares go wild, close 108% higher after earnings beat

    Avis (CAR) shares went parabolic on Tuesday, spiking 200% before giving back some of those gains in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • Zillow took 'massive losses' on Phoenix homes, laying off 25% of workforce

    Taking losses on its home sales, Zillow is winding down its Zillow Offers division and laying off 25% of its workforce. Here's what local brokers have to say about it.

  • Zillow to shut down Zillow Offers, lay off 25% of company

    The news is the latest in an abrupt turn of fortune for the Seattle-based company's iBuying service. The move is sure to have ripple effects for housing markets across the U.S., as Zillow has purchased thousands of homes through its Zillow Offers program.

  • Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar on e-commerce tieup

    Announcement from U.S. retailers includes an e-commerce experience and plans to expand Kroger's home product space.

  • The 5 Best Bitcoin Stocks And Crypto Plays To Buy And Watch

    The price of Bitcoin keeps rising. A number of Bitcoin stocks — or companies that have business tied to the cryptocurrency — have followed suit. But given the on-a-whim price swings in the crypto world, finding the best stocks out of that bunch can be difficult. For now, based on IBD's analysis, the best crypto stocks and Bitcoin stocks to...

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • 2 EV Stocks That Are Set to Keep Growing; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk about electric cars. It’s an opportune time, as the auto industry is shifting to electrification. While the base technology is hardly new, a combination of factors has recently pushed it back into the limelight. Improvements in battery technology, along with advances in plastics, carbon fiber, and metallurgy, now make possible the production of lighter weight, longer ranged, electric vehicles (EVs), while the political climate has shifted in favor of them and against the gasoline powe

  • PayPal not pursuing Pinterest ‘at this time,’ but what does that mean?

    When rumor recently circulated that PayPal (PYPL) was about to make a ~45 billion offer to bring Pinterest under the fold, the development was not seen in a positive light by PYPL investors, who sent shares down in the subsequent session. Last week, however, the digital payments giant poured cold water on the rumors by stating it is “not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time.” It’s a good decision, says Piper Sandler’s Christopher Donat. “We have been skeptical of the strategic merit

  • Why Global Payments Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of payments technology company Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) are getting destroyed today, down 10% in 1:50 p.m. EDT trading despite the fact that the company just "beat earnings" in its third-quarter earnings report this morning. Analysts had forecast Global Payments would earn $2.14 per share (adjusted) on sales of less than $2 billion this past quarter. In fact, Global Payments reported profits of $2.18 per share and sales of $2.2 billion.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • Why Chegg Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) plunged 49% on Tuesday after the online learning platform warned investors that a tight labor market and COVID-19-related challenges were denting demand for education services. Chegg's revenue rose 12% year over year to $171.9 million, driven by a 23% rise in services revenue, to $146.8 million. The education technology company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), in turn, jumped 45% to $46.4 million.

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed Despite a 50% Dividend Hike

    This is just one of those days when Mosaic shareholders would be best served to ignore the market's noise.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock jumps 67% after online, in-store retail partnership with Kroger

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. skyrocketed as much as 106% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer announced a partnership to have some of its "most sought after" baby and home items at Kroger Co.'s stores and online.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Mastercard (NYSE:MA) sheds 7.4% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...