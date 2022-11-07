Korean Premium Skincare brand d'Alba selects Paola Serena as their First Brand Muse in Indonesia

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Premium Skincare brand d'Alba revealed that they selected popular influencer Paola Serena as their first brand Muse for Indonesia.

d'Alba Indonesia presenting their first pictorial with the brand's best seller product First Spray Serum with their first brand muse, Paola. First Spray Serum is an easy-to-use multifunctional spray serum that quickly delivers moisture to the skin for a glowy finish, brightens and prevent skin aging. First Spray Serum has been steady-selling over 16 million bottles worldwide, including Indonesia and Korea.

d'Alba Indonesia Brand Development Director said, "We are happy to have Paola to represent d'Alba as figure who represents multifarious beauty and loved by many women in Indonesia", adding, "We are looking forward to show the beauty we pursue through the distinctive, trendy and sophisticated character in Paola".

d'Alba is a skincare brand with Italian V-label certification for vegan and low irritation test approved. It is a premium Korean beauty brand inspired by Italy's Piedmont region, Alba which is best known for white truffles.

Using strictly selected white truffles abundant in nature-originated anti-oxidant nutrients, it is growing into a global skincare brand gaining high popularity in many countries, not only Korea but Indonesia, Japan and America as well.

SOURCE d'Alba