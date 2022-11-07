U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.75
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,410.00
    -18.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,873.25
    -17.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,805.20
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.51
    -1.10 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.20
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    -0.14 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0045 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1480
    +0.4940 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,872.82
    -361.79 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.80
    +11.75 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,551.00
    +351.26 (+1.29%)
     

Korean Premium Skincare brand d'Alba selects Paola Serena as their First Brand Muse in Indonesia

·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Premium Skincare brand d'Alba revealed that they selected popular influencer Paola Serena as their first brand Muse for Indonesia.

d'Alba Indonesia presenting their first pictorial with the brand's best seller product First Spray Serum with their first brand muse, Paola. First Spray Serum is an easy-to-use multifunctional spray serum that quickly delivers moisture to the skin for a glowy finish, brightens and prevent skin aging. First Spray Serum has been steady-selling over 16 million bottles worldwide, including Indonesia and Korea.

d'Alba Indonesia Brand Development Director said, "We are happy to have Paola to represent d'Alba as figure who represents multifarious beauty and loved by many women in Indonesia", adding, "We are looking forward to show the beauty we pursue through the distinctive, trendy and sophisticated character in Paola".

d'Alba is a skincare brand with Italian V-label certification for vegan and low irritation test approved. It is a premium Korean beauty brand inspired by Italy's Piedmont region, Alba which is best known for white truffles.

Using strictly selected white truffles abundant in nature-originated anti-oxidant nutrients, it is growing into a global skincare brand gaining high popularity in many countries, not only Korea but Indonesia, Japan and America as well.

SOURCE d'Alba

Recommended Stories

  • As More Black Women Wean Off Of 'The Creamy Crack' Experts Predict The Collapse of The Industry

    Just ten years ago, 80% of Black beauty supply store shelves were stocked with products for chemically straightened hair while 20% of products were made for the naturalistas among us. According to Forbes, the opposite is true today. And as more Black women make the transition from relaxed to natural hair, that figure becomes slimmer and slimmer. So what’s driving this change, and could it ultimately lead to the demise and death of the perm era? Well, that depends on who you ask.

  • Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List is here! Grab these goodies before they sell out

    Theragun, Laura Geller, Dearfoams: There's a little of everything in the mix.

  • This is Rihanna's 'go-to' pregnancy body cream — and it's on sale at Sephora

    Between now and Nov. 7, Sephora shoppers can save up to 20 per cent on one of Rihanna's "go-to" skincare products.

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones loves this British skincare brand — and the anti-aging collagen cream is $66 off!

    Score a sweet $66 off the wildly popular Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Asia stocks resilient as Wall St slips, China trade disappoints

    U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, though resilience in Asian equities took some of the sting out of the selling. Risk assets had rallied on Friday amid speculation China was preparing to relax its pandemic restrictions, but over the weekend health officials reiterated their commitment to the "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID cases as soon as they emerge. "Despite the denial, notions that China will pivot to living with COVID in the new year are unlikely to be quashed given the very real toll that zero-COVID is having on the economy," said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at NAB.

  • Epic Housing Booms Meet Their Match in Australia, Canada, New Zealand

    After multiyear surges, property prices in Australia, Canada and New Zealand are at particular risk.

  • Australian lender Westpac sees profit drop on charge, raises cost target

    (Reuters) -Australia's No. 3 lender Westpac Banking Corp on Monday reported a drop in annual earnings, hit by a charge on the sale of its life insurance unit, and raised cost guidance as it flagged lower home prices and higher unemployment into 2023. Westpac revised its target for costs incurred to A$8.6 billion ($5.52 billion) by fiscal 2024 from a prior target of A$8 billion, citing wage increases from a tight labour market and continued regulatory costs. Westpac's cost target excludes its specialist business and some other items.

  • The end of the pandemic earnings boom is in sight as holiday forecasts disappoint

    The pandemic-era is at risk of soon coming to an end, as the post-lockdown rebound grates up against rising prices and recession fears and tough year-over-year comparisons.

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • Fast-Fashion Upstarts Are Using Shein’s Own Strategies Against It

    (Bloomberg) -- Loved by Gen Z shoppers for its ultra-cheap throwaway fashion—and held up as a pariah by sustainability experts for exactly the same reason— Shein’s impact on global consumers over the past couple of years is indisputable. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLaw

  • Walgreens Unit Close to Roughly $9 Billion Deal With Summit Health

    Village Practice Management would combine with Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers, in an agreement that could be reached as early as Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Kotak Plans to Hire 20 Investment Bankers in Bet on M&A Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.’s investing banking arm is planning to expand its operation by hiring about 20 bankers, betting on a rebound in deals activity next year.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyThe

  • ECB, UniCredit clash over capital plans, Russia presence, FT says

    The ECB had objected to UniCredit's commitment to distribute 16 billion euros ($15.85 billion) to shareholders by 2024, saying the move ran contrary to official guidance that "banks should not set their dividend policies in terms of absolute amounts", the newspaper said, citing people briefed on the discussions. The report further said that, there is also tension over UniCredit's failure to cut ties with Russia, as the ECB views the bank's Russian presence as an unwelcome source of risk and has been pushing it to exit the country.

  • Week Two of Musk’s Twitter Brings Reversals on Check Marks, Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is heading into its second full workweek under Elon Musk with half its workforce, mounting losses and a couple of unexpected reversals to its plans.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyThe s

  • Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruption

    Apple Inc expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China, dampening its sales outlook for the year-end holiday season. Solid demand for the new iPhones has helped Apple remain a rare bright spot in the global tech sector that has been battered by spending cutbacks due to surging inflation and interest rates. But the Cupertino, California-based company has now fallen victim to China's rigorous zero-COVID-19 policy, which has already prompted many global firms including Ester Lauder Companies Inc and Canada Goose Holdings Inc to shut their stores in China and cut full-year forecasts.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's Earnings Jump 20%

    Billionaire Warren Bufffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported its operating profit increased by 20% during the third quarter while buybacks were limited to $1.1 billion, below its 2021 level. Apple remains its top stock holding, followed by Bank of America with oil giant Chevron as its third largest holding in its portfolio of stocks. The increase was the result of a gain the income from its investments as Berkshire made the right bets on higher short-term interest rates from its $109 billion of cash and equivalents.

  • Bitcoin-Mining Machines: For Sale on Deep Discount

    Some mining companies’ expenses, especially their debt payments, have overwhelmed their revenue, forcing them to sell hardware to raise cash.

  • Biden Feud With Big Oil Ratchets Up Just as World Needs More US Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- As October drew to a close, the White House saw another potential energy flash point on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyDiesel and heating oil inventories in the US Northeast were gettin