Korean steakhouse, hotel among new local businesses

Mar. 27—A new hotel, Korean steak, tacos, shockwave therapy and a new place for chiropractic adjustments highlight recent additions or changes in the local business world.

Fite Building Co. is building another hotel, Hampton Inn & Suites, at 1204 Courtyard Circle S.W., near Logan's Roadhouse in Decatur. Fite Building just completed the Fairfield Inn & Suites in downtown Decatur.

Project Manager J. Robert Fite said the four-story Hampton Inn "is scheduled for wrap up in the first quarter of 2025."

Fite said the 69,631-square-foot hotel will have 112 guest rooms. The first floor includes a limited-service breakfast room, a 512-square-foot meeting room and a fitness room. Outdoor amenities will feature a pool.

The owner is Richard Demarco, of Doradus Partners in Orlando, Florida. The architect is Tom Hogan, of H.C. Architecture Inc. in Atlanta. — Steakhouse

Lee Barran, owner of Plum Tree Shopping Center, said Yong Kai Chen, of Birmingham, recently purchased the lease for the former Red Pier Cajun Seafood and Bar restaurant building at 1201 Beltline Road S.W. Red Pier closed late last year.

Yong Kai Chen said he plans to open Chow One Korean Steakhouse on the recommendation of his brother Yong G. Chen, whose restaurant, Chow King, is just across the parking lot.

"My brother told me Decatur is a good area for a restaurant," said Yun Kai Chen, who has managed restaurants in Birmingham and Florida. "His restaurant is a different concept, but he said the people in Decatur don't waste food even though it's a buffet."

Yun Kai Chen said he is hoping to open by the end of spring. — Chiropractor

Hardy Chiropractic moved in January after roughly 30 years to a new, bigger location at 1408 Fifth. Ave. S.E., Suite 3, just behind Subway restaurant and McAbee Medical.

Dr. Laron Hardy said he decided to move out of a leased building on Modaus Road to a newly renovated building he's owned for 25 years.

Hardy upsized from a 1,300- to 3,300-square-foot space. This allows him to increase the number of treatment rooms while making plans to add another chiropractor and a massage therapist in the future, he said.

New therapy

Watchman's Health, owned by nurse practitioner Alicia Hamman, is adding StemWave, a non-invasive therapy used to help reduce pain and increase range of motion, to her practice at 530 Wolverine Drive S.E., suite D.

Office Manager Lovely Sauers said this is an electro-hydraulic technology therapy that treats musculoskeletal aches and pains and circulation issues.

Sauers said they have had wheelchair-bound patients with multiple sclerosis who had improvements in their condition after using StemWave. — Taco spot

Oscar's Taco Shop opened recently in Athens at 1260 U.S. 72 East, suite A, near the Starbucks.

According to its Facebook page, Oscar's serves authentic Mexican cuisine.

