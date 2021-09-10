U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,880.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,565.50
    +6.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.30
    +4.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -0.12 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.00
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7510
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,975.68
    +1,034.93 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.29
    +22.62 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,081.86
    +73.67 (+0.25%)
     

S. Korea's KT Corp. Acquires Epsilon Telecommunications to Expand Global Presence and Accelerate Digital Transformation

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Corp. (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT), South Korea's largest telecommunications company, has acquired Singapore-headquartered Epsilon Telecommunications, a global connectivity provider that simplifies how businesses connect applications and data around the world and in the cloud. The acquisition matches Epsilon's agile innovation in international networking with KT's world-class telecommunications services, customers, leadership, and resources.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of Epsilon and welcome the team to the KT family of businesses. Epsilon provides mission-critical networking for global digital transformation and maximising the value of cloud for enterprise customers. It has a tremendous mix of technology, teams and innovation that are directly aligned with KT's vision for enabling enterprises with digital platforms," said Dr. Hyeonmo Ku, CEO at KT Corp. "Epsilon provides great value with its Infiny platform and global network, which offers customers an agile approach to global networking. Both companies share a vision for global digital transformation and the power that digital platforms have to change industries."

Epsilon's NaaS platform Infiny provides businesses with a suite of high-performance connectivity and communications services at the click-of-a-button.

KT benefits from Epsilon's fully managed connectivity services with automation, orchestration and a comprehensive approach to end-to-end service delivery. Epsilon offers consistent and reliable connectivity to leading data centres, clouds and internet exchanges via its global private backbone network.

"The acquisition of Epsilon by KT is a great milestone on our company's journey and recognition of the hard work of our teams across the globe. The timing is right to support Epsilon with new resources and the backing of a world-leader in telecommunications. We look forward to continuing to grow Epsilon and provide innovative solutions and experiences for our new and existing customers across the globe," said Michel Robert, Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon Telecommunications. "The acquisition is a logical next step for both businesses and a fantastic opportunity for customers, partners and internal teams."

KT gains connectivity to the world's leading communications and technology hubs in 41 cities, with extensive presence across the Asia-Pacific including Mainland China. With Epsilon's suite of connectivity solutions spanning cloud connectivity, ethernet (DCI), remote peering, access, SD-WAN, colocation and voice, KT is extending its capabilities to meet the changing demands from carriers, channel partners and enterprises across the globe.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/s-koreas-kt-corp-acquires-epsilon-telecommunications-to-expand-global-presence-and-accelerate-digital-transformation-301372116.html

SOURCE Epsilon Telecommunications

Recommended Stories

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Investors Should Look at These 2 Big Thursday Winners

    Wall Street has been somewhat nervous this week as worries about the ongoing pandemic don't seem to be easing. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) held up the best on Thursday, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) saw slightly larger drops on a percentage basis. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and LoveSac (NASDAQ: LOVE) aren't exactly household names, but they're wowing Wall Street in a way that's making a lot of people take notice.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Bridgerton, Stranger Things are the most important shows for Netflix: analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's epic month rally, attracting more subscribers and what's next for the streaming service before the year ends.&nbsp;

  • Affirm Earnings Missed Forecasts. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Affirm Holdings stock is soaring even after the company reported earnings that missed analyst forecasts for net income. Affirm reported a fourth-quarter loss of 48 cents a share, missing forecasts for a 29 cent loss, on sales of $261.8M. The company reported 29,000 active merchants on its network, up from 5,700 a year earlier.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • 10 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that benefit from global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage. The global chip industry has become an integral part of the smart landscape around the world, playing a […]

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • IBM Rolls Out First Power10 Server

    While the largest server manufacturers focus on systems built around industry-standard x86 chips, International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) goes a different way. The century-old tech giant sold off its x86-based server business long ago and today, it focuses on hulking mainframes and its high-end Power servers. IBM's Power systems are not for everyone.