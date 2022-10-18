U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,716.47
    +38.52 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,502.24
    +316.42 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,761.89
    +86.08 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.94
    +15.19 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.19
    -2.27 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.40
    -7.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.07 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9856
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1318
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1990
    +0.2430 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,206.35
    -325.95 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.83
    -8.89 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

KoreConX CEO Oscar A. Jofre Headlines Cannabis Sessions Talking About Crowdfunding in Events

KoreConX
·2 min read

As businesses in the cannabis sector seek ways to expand, KoreConX has been leading initiatives on educating entrepreneurs in this business on how to raise capital compliantly, with low costs

Oscar A. Jofre to speak

Oscar A. Jofre to speak
Oscar A. Jofre to speak

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreConX CEO Oscar A. Jofre is speaking at two cannabis events in the upcoming days. The focus of his participation will be on the exemptions of the JOBS Act, like Regulation A+ and Regulation CF, which are useful ways for cannabis companies to turn their brand advocates into shareholders.

The first event, Leading Professionals to Teach About Crowdfunding 2022, takes place on Oct. 20 and is part of the Financial Poise Webinars. This webinar addresses crowdfunding portals and intermediaries, with a basic overview of the various methods of crowdfunding, from donation and rewards-based, through intrastate equity, debt, and finally to securities-based crowdfunding under Titles II, III and IV of the JOBS Act. Once those differences are understood, the webinar focuses on the need for intermediaries, the role that they can and sometimes must play, followed by a discussion on how the market has matured and where the market may be going in the online capital space. Oscar will be joined by Maureen Murat (Crowdie Advisors, LLC) and Jordan Fishfeld (CFX Markets).

The second, from Oct. 19-21, is organized by a KorePartner, Arcview Capital. The Arcview Access Cannabis Investment Summit will feature industry experts, investors, and enthusiasts to discuss industry opportunities and how entrepreneurs can scale their businesses. On the 21st, Oscar will be part of the panel Debunking the Myths Around Crowdfunding, with Arcview Capital Managing Director Chris Reece. There, Oscar will discuss the operational aspects that go into getting a raise live and share best practices to put companies on track to a successful raise.

As a thought leader focused on educating entrepreneurs, Oscar A. Jofre is thrilled to be part of these two speaking engagements: "KoreConX has a mission to empower entrepreneurs through private capital markets. The cannabis market has been rapidly changing with growing demands. We can help entrepreneurs fulfill these needs as we will show them how to start this private equity journey in a compliant way."

Also, next week, from Oct. 24-28, KoreConX will host the KoreSummit - Pocket Sessions | Empowering Growth, with a complete journey for cannabis entrepreneurs. Subscribe and learn more here.

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX provides the first secure online infrastructure for private companies to conveniently and compliantly manage every aspect of their capital market activities, from issuing securities to shareholder relations. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms all leverage our ecosystem solution. KoreConX also maintains a large online library of educational content to help companies navigate their capital-raising journey.

Contact Information:
Rafael Gonçalves
Communications
rafael@koreconx.com

Carolina Casimiro
Marketing Manager
carolina@koreconx.com

Related Images






Image 1: Oscar A. Jofre to speak



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ISS Moves to New Orbit in Advance of Cargo Mission

    All seven members of Expedition 68 are now aboard the International Space Station following the arrival of Crew-5 last week. A cargo mission to replenish supplies is expected next week, prompting a necessary orbital adjustment to receive the Russian space hauler.

  • Inflation Causes IRS to Raise Tax Brackets, Standard Deduction by 7%

    To reflect higher inflation, the agency implemented adjustments to key tax code parameters for 2023 such as the standard deduction and the income thresholds where tax rates take effect.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Investors extended their optimism in the market Tuesday after pushing stocks higher Monday. As a result, the S&P 500 rose 1.8% this morning, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%, and Upstart's stock followed suit by climbing 5.4% as of 10:31 a.m. ET. Yesterday, investors were enthusiastic about the market in general after Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Citi reiterates Sell rating on Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Tesla after Citi reiterates its Sell rating on the EV maker.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded roughly 15% lower as of 10:29 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The headline numbers were very good for Silvergate. The bank has built a real-time payments system called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which enables crypto exchanges and institutional investors to transact in real time and therefore trade crypto more efficiently.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Should You Buy Some Ford Motor Co. (F) Shares?

    Leaven Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Fund assets declined by -2.2% in the third quarter and are down -8.5% for the year. The halving of profit growth estimates will typically put downward pressure on stock prices – particularly now when […]

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • Investors bid Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) up US$96m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 36%

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. ( NASDAQ:CLNE ) share price down 11% in...

  • Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Truist Financial (TFC) records a rise in revenues and lower expenses in the third quarter of 2022.

  • LG Chem to acquire AVEO Oncology for $566 million

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith breaks down how markets are trading, plus why AVEO stock is soaring today.

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • This U.S. pension plan faces a bigger crisis than the U.K.’s

    Could the U.S. pensions behemoth be hit by the kind of crisis that just swept across the U. K.? The “defined benefit” pensions system in the U.S.A. is nearly 10 times the size of the one in Britain that just plunged the global financial system into turmoil and the British government into crisis. “U.S. state and local pensions are unlikely to face the sudden liquidity crisis that U.K. corporate pensions are confronting,” Fitch Ratings says in a statement.

  • Boeing’s 737 MAX Jet Faces Another Setback

    Investors seem to be inured to negative MAX news as of late. The Federal Aviation Administration’s review process for a 737 MAX 7 jet, a shorter version of the 737 MAX, has been delayed, according to The Wall Street Journal. “ Boeing is focused on meeting all regulatory requirements to certify the 737-7 and safety remains the driving factor in this effort,” said a Boeing (ticker: BA) spokesperson in an emailed statement.

  • A Tesla Stock Sale Is Coming. We Know Who, Why, and When, but Not How Much.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has 10 more days to close his purchase of Twitter for $54.20 a share “or face the consequences” of failing to do so.

  • Ally Financial Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    In Ally Financial's latest print, the company fell short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 7%.

  • Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today

    Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Iamgold are up 16.9%.