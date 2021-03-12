KoreConX Webinar: State of the Jobs Act 2021

A fireside discussion with David Weild IV, father of the JOBS Act, and industry-leading attorney Sara Hanks

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreConX is pleased to announce that The State of the JOBS Act 2021 webinar, featuring David Weild IV, the "father" of the JOBS Act, will be held on March 15, 2021.

The JOBS Act was signed into law just nine years ago, in April of 2012. Since then, thousands of companies have taken advantage of the Act's exemptions to raise capital for their companies. More than half a million investors have participated, providing funding to these companies—and it's just getting started!

The JOBS Act's fundamentals are simple:

Democratize capital so everyone can invest

Give ownership back to the owners

Create jobs

The proof of momentum is in the numbers and there now exists real tangible growth in the private markets.

The JOBS Act's Impact by the Numbers for 2020

Total Funding Portal 51

Total Companies Funded 1,100

Total Companies Raising $1M USD 229

Number of States 48

Total Raised $239.4M

Total Number of Investors 358,000

Average Raise $308,978

On November 2, 2020, SEC Commissioner Jay Clayton announced an amendment to two regulations that have truly expanded investors' access to the funding of startups, emerging growth companies, and affinity-based projects online. Companies can now use Reg CF to raise up to $5M USD, and RegA+ to raise up to $75M USD.

Our webinar brings together two individuals who began this journey more than a decade ago. You will hear them reflect on their experiences and, more importantly, what lies ahead for the next version of the JOBS Act and the following chapter on capital raising for entrepreneurs.

David Weild IV, the father of the JOBS Act, former Vice Chairman of NASDAQ, presently Chairman and CEO of Wield & Co.(Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Weild_IV)

David Weild IV is a stock market expert best known for his position as Vice Chairman of NASDAQ. He is currently the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Weild & Co. Inc., the parent company of the investment banking firm Weild Capital, LLC (dba Weild & Co.)[1] Weild is also known as the "father" of the JOBS Act and has been involved in drafting legislation for the US Congress.

Sara Hanks, CEO of CrowdCheck and Managing Partner of CrowdCheck Law, is an attorney with over 30 years of experience in the corporate and securities field. CrowdCheck and CrowdCheck Law together provide a wide range of legal, compliance, and due diligence services for companies and intermediaries engaged in online capital formation, with a focus on offerings made under Regulations A, CF, D, and S, whether traditional or digitized securities.

Sara's prior position was General Counsel of the bipartisan Congressional Oversight Panel, the overseer of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP). Prior to that, Sara spent many years as a partner at Clifford Chance, one of the world's largest law firms. While at Clifford Chance, she advised on capital markets transactions and corporate matters for companies throughout the world. Sara began her career with the London law firm Norton Rose. She later joined the Securities and Exchange Commission and as Chief of the Office of International Corporate Finance, she led the team drafting regulations that put into place a new generation of rules governing the capital-raising process.

Sara received her law degree from Oxford University and is a member of the New York and DC bars and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales. She serves on the SEC's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee. She holds a Series 65 securities license as a registered investment advisor. Sara is an aunt, Army wife, skier, cyclist, gardener, and animal lover.

This fireside discussion will be hosted by Vincent Molinari, co-founder, and CEO of Molinari Media (Fintech.TV), who has followed the industry and is using the JOBS Act to raise capital for his own firm.

About KoreConX

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors, and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services, and virtual deal rooms for raising capital. www.KoreConX.com

KoreConX is the world's first highly secure, permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully-compliant digital securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full life cycle of digital securities, including their issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to capital markets and secondary markets, facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

