Kori Holdings Limited's (Catalist:5VC) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Kori Holdings will host its Annual General Meeting on 29th of April

Salary of S$364.2k is part of CEO Yu-Koh Hooi's total remuneration

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Kori Holdings' EPS grew by 5.9% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 7.7%

Under the guidance of CEO Yu-Koh Hooi, Kori Holdings Limited (Catalist:5VC) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 29th of April. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Yu-Koh Hooi Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Kori Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of S$17m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as S$405k for the year to December 2023. That's a slight decrease of 3.7% on the prior year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at S$364.2k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Singapore Construction industry with market capitalizations below S$273m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was S$567k. This suggests that Kori Holdings remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Yu-Koh Hooi holds S$5.7m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary S$364k S$357k 90% Other S$40k S$63k 10% Total Compensation S$405k S$420k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 88% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 12% of the pie. Kori Holdings is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Kori Holdings Limited's Growth Numbers

Kori Holdings Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 5.9% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 8.3% over the previous year.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Kori Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Kori Holdings Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 7.7% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Kori Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

