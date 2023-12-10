Korn Ferry's (NYSE:KFY) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Korn Ferry's (NYSE:KFY) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.33 on 12th of January. This makes the dividend yield 2.4%, which is above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Korn Ferry was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 152.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Korn Ferry Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Korn Ferry has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $0.40 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Korn Ferry Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Korn Ferry has been growing its earnings per share at 6.8% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Korn Ferry's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Korn Ferry that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.