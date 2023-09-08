Koruna Weakens as Impact of Poland Rate-Cut Shock Spreads

(Bloomberg) -- Market turmoil triggered by Poland’s surprisingly big interest-rate cut is spilling over to its emerging European peers, with bets on Czech monetary easing increasing and the koruna weakening.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Czech currency lost almost 1% versus the euro since the Poland’s a larger-than-expected 75 basis point rate cut on Wednesday, the worst performance among emerging currencies after the zloty and Chilean peso.

Forward-rate agreements also show growing wagers Czech monetary easing in 2023, despite assurance from policymakers in Prague about treading very carefully with potential cuts.

Dominik Rusinko, an economist at CSOB AS, the Czech unit of KBC Group NV, said international investors sometimes perceive central European nations as a “homogeneous” market, where a bigger cut in one nation can fuel similar moves in another.

“Some investors therefore may get the impression that the Czech National Bank could proceed in a similar aggressive way as the National Bank of Poland, which, in our view, is not on the table at all,” he said in a note.

Czech policymakers have not commented on the Polish monetary decision, but several board members have previously pushed back against market bets on large rate cuts. While the board expects to start discussions about the timing of policy easing this fall, rate setters are stressing that they won’t rush to lower borrowing costs while inflation risks persist.

The forint — the third major emerging European currency — has strengthened since the Polish rate cut, which again widened the gap between the two countries’ rates. Hungary has been cutting the European Union’s highest official borrowing costs since May.

Story continues

--With assistance from Krystof Chamonikolas, Veronika Gulyas and Zoltan Simon.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.